It may have been Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle's big day, but someone else definitely stole the show at their royal wedding. After Prince Harry and Meghan said their "I dos" to one another, the couple took their seats and gave the spotlight over to a surprisingly animated, energetic pastor to deliver a sermon that became the most memorable moment of the entire event. Need proof? Look no further than Twitter to see how obsessed royal wedding fans were with the bishop that delivered the fiery, funny, and inspiring speech to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle right before they made their marriage official.

In a day that was filled and defined by stuffy decorum, Bishop Michael Curry's impassioned sermon came as a surprising but welcome bit of relatability amongst the highfalutin aura of St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle. Curry is the presiding bishop and primate of the Episcopal Church, and he used his time in front of the royal audience (and thousands of live viewers from around the world) to deliver a speech about the nature of love that also brought in some welcome humor and some powerful Martin Luther King Jr. quotes.

Check out all the tweets about Bishop Michael Curry's royal wedding sermon below:

And here's some of the video of Bishop Michael Curry's speech at the royal wedding:

