Some people are reporting data issues after installing the latest Apple software update. While the problem does not seem to be impacting all users, quite a few people are taking their connectivity concerns to Twitter. After all, the purpose of a cell phone is to be able to communicate with others. If you can't do that, then what's the point? Maybe you're iPhone or iPad is impacted by the recently reported data issue. If you're looking for some comfort during this difficult time, these tweets about Apple's iOS 12.1.4 reported bug might help.

Per a number of tweets, Apple users are not happy about what's going on with their devices after installing iOS 12.1.4. The recent update from Apple reportedly causes Wi-Fi and cellular connection problems after installation. Users are complaining of being kicked off Wi-Fi networks or not being able to connect at all. Other people are reporting the same issue in regards to their cellular connection. Elite Daily reached out to Apple for comment on the reported issues but did not hear back at the time of publication. Again, if true, this is obviously a huge problem. At the very least, iPhones and iPads need a Wi-Fi connection for proper use.

How else do you cope with tech issues in 2019? Tweet about it, of course! TBH, I can totally relate to how annoying it is to install a fix for one thing, only to have it seemingly screw up another feature that was working just fine beforehand.

Ironically, Apple released iOS 12.1.4 to target another issue. In January, a user found a serious security flaw with Apple's Group FaceTime calling feature. The glitch allowed the person making the Group FaceTime call to see and hear the other person before they answered the phone. It was definitely a super creepy issue and I'm glad Apple took care of it right away. I definitely don't want anyone else to be able to hear me or possibly see me before I pick up the call. (Also, I don't love to chat on the phone but that's another story.)

Per tweets from Apple users on Twitter, it sort of seems like some users may be trading one defect for another after installing the most recent software update from Apple. For whatever reason, iOS 12.1.4 is reportedly causing data connectivity issues for many users. Apple is responding to users on Twitter and with ways to troubleshoot the data issue. You can also try to reset the malfunctioning device's network settings.

If all else fails, you should make an appointment with the Genius Bar pronto. Apple's professional customer care team will likely be able to help you resolve your device's connectivity issue. (Fingers crossed). There's nothing more frustrating than being without your phone, or iPad for that matter. That is basically what is happening here since some users say they can't use their iPhone to make calls or send text messages.

Some people on Twitter are fairly upset off about the reported situation and I can't say I blame them. My iPhone comes with me everywhere. The few times I've had to be without it or it was out of commission have been rough. I rely on my phone for work, family stuff, keeping up with friends, news, and to save me when I'm bored. I have yet to install iOS 12.1.4 on my iPhone. I don't want to take any chances just yet. I'm probably going to wait a little longer to see if there's an additional update that follows.