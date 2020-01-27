Taylor Swift is definitely not short on Grammys. The pop star already had 10 Grammy Awards to her name as she head into music's biggest night in 2020, but all eyes were still on her to see if she would be adding to her impressive collection. As Swifties around the world watched the big night, these tweets about Taylor Swift's 2020 Grammys snubs sum up how every fan felt.

For the 2020 Grammys, Swift earned an impressive three nominations for her album Lover, which was released back in August. The album itself was up for Best Pop Vocal Album, which is the category Swift's sixth album, Reputation, was nominated for in 2019, but lost to Ariana Grande's Sweetener. Swift had won the category once before, though, for 1989 at the 2016 Grammys. The title track from Lover also received a nomination for Song of the Year, and the album's second single "You Need to Calm Down" was up for Best Pop Solo Performance.

Although Swift did not attend the 2020 Grammys — reportedly due to recent allegations against the Recording Academy by the ousted CEO — she still had the chance to take home three awards. Unfortunately, though, Swift lost in all three categories. Prior to the ceremony beginning, the Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album went to Billie Eilish for When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, beating out Swift's Lover. Then, Swift also lost to Lizzo's "Truth Hurts" for Best Pop Solo. Finally, Song of the Year went to Billie Eilish's "Bad Guy" instead of her Swift's "Lover."

TBH, there is no shame in Swift losing her Grammys to Lizzo and Eilish — they were the two most nominated artists of the night. Still, Swifties were obviously upset to find out that Swift didn't win any Grammys at this year's ceremony.

But despite all of the anger, many Swifties also made a point to support the artists who won in the categories that Swift lost. Although her fans were definitely disappointed, they still showed love to Eilish and Lizzo.

Grammys aside, Swift is clearly gearing up for a major year in 2020. Just days after the 2020 Grammy Awards, Swift's documentary Miss Americana will drop on Netflix. The trailer for the upcoming film teases that it chronicles Swift's tumultuous recent years, with a particular emphasis on her relationship with the media and with politics. Scenes in the trailer show various news clips of on-air personalities arguing about Swift's persona and appearance, followed by Swift saying that nobody saw her for a year.

That last comment seems to confirm that the bulk of Miss Americana will be about Swift's experiences in late 2016 and most of 2017, when she notably took a step back from the public eye following the presidential election. At the time, there was a lot of outcry among fans that Swift had not publicly endorsed a presidential candidate, and it would not be until a few years after her brief hiatus that Swift fully addressed the situation. At the end of 2017, Swift returned to the limelight with her most ferocious album yet, Reputation, which took aim at her treatment by the media. It definitely looks like this time period will be at the center of the new documentary.

Taylor Swift on YouTube

Miss Americana will premiere on Netflix on Jan. 31.