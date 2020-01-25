After Taylor Swift revealed her mom's health was the reason behind her short 2020 tour schedule, speculation started swirling about whether or not Taylor Swift will be attending the 2020 Grammy Awards this year. Despite earlier rumors that the "Lover" singer could be making a surprise performance at the awards show, new reports say that Swift is bowing out of the event completely — and the rumored reason might have everything to do with the recent exit of the Recording Academy's CEO, Deborah Dugan. Elite Daily reached out to Swift's rep and the Recording Academy for comment on the reports, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

While nothing was confirmed, multiple news sources previously reported that Swift was planning a surprise performance of her empowering track "The Man" to kick off her first appearance at the annual awards show since 2016. As a refresher, Swift skipped out on the 2019 Grammys, which left Swifties disappointed. Instead, she opted to attend the official BAFTAs after-party with her boyfriend Joe Alwyn, so fans were hoping for an over-the-top fashion moment, a moving speech, or something memorable to happen this year. Something about music's biggest night doesn't feel quite right without Swift in attendance. I mean, she did have an epic year in 2019 thanks to Lover, which earned her three Grammy nominations.

Unfortunately, it sounds like Swifties will have to wait another year for the singer's triumphant Grammys comeback, because multiple sources have reported that not only will she not be performing, but she actually won't be attending the event at all.

According to Page Six, an insider in the music industry said that Swift opted not to go ahead with her reported "The Man" performance in light of the recent exit of former CEO Deborah Dugan, who cited sexism and discrimination as the reasons behind her departure from the Recording Academy. Elite Daily reached out to Swift's team and the Recording Academy for comment on the report, but did not hear back.

The insider reportedly told the publication that Swift performing the feminist anthem could be awkward, saying, "Obviously, that would [have been] extremely pointed."

Swift has yet to publicly comment on any of the Grammys speculation and whether or not she'll be making an appearance, although fans will still be able to root for her to beat out her competitors for her nominations for Song of the Year, Best Pop Vocal Album, and Best Pop Solo Album. Plus with powerhouse musicians like the Jonas Brothers, Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, Lizzo, Aerosmith, and Rosalía slated to perform, it sounds like we can still expect quite the live show when the Grammy Awards air come Sunday, Jan. 26.