Taylor Swift has had quite the year with the highly-anticipated release of her Lover album, and now it's time to see if she'll snag any hardware during awards season. When the Grammy nominations were announced on Wednesday, Nov. 20, Swift was honored with three nominations, although she was snubbed in one major category. Swifties took to social media to sound off, and these tweets about Taylor Swift’s 2020 Grammy noms are questioning why Lover didn't get an Album of the Year nod.

While Swift is no stranger to picking up Grammy nominations and wins, many of her fans thought she was snubbed last year with a single Pop Vocal Album nomination for Reputation. She didn't even end up attending the annual event, instead going to the British Academy Film Awards in London to support her boyfriend, Joe Alwyn.

This year, it was a very different story, as "You Need To Calm Down" picked up a nom Best Pop Solo Performance while "Lover" was nominated for Song of the Year. She also got a Best Pop Vocal Album nod for Lover. This is the fourth time that Swift has been nominated in these categories, previously picking up these Grammys nods for “You Belong with Me,” “Shake It Off,” and “Blank Space." Last year, Reputation was nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album, while 1989 won the category in 2016.

Shortly after the announcement, Swifties took to social media to share their thoughts on the situation. While many loved that unlike last year, Swift did scoop up a few mentions, many wondered why she hadn't been nominated for Album of the Year for Lover.

Fans even noted that if she takes home all three awards, her Grammy count will land at her favorite number: 13.

But fans were still wondering where that AOTY nod was.

Fans couldn't help but gush over Taylor being the singular songwriter on "Lover," making her the only individual nominated for Song of the Year.

Back in 2009, the Lover hitmaker made her Grammy's performance debut performing "Fifteen" alongside Miley Swift at the 51st Grammy Awards. One year earlier, the hit-maker was nominated for Best New Artist. In 2010, she won Best Female Country Vocal Performance and Best Country Song for “White Horse” as well as Album of the Year and Best Country Album for Fearless.

VCG/Visual China Group/Getty Images

After scooping up Best Country Song and Best Country Solo Performance for “Mean” in 2012 and Best Song Written for Visual Media for “Safe & Sound” in 2013, the singer made history in 2016.

Swift became only the second woman to win Album of the Year twice (other than Adele) by scooping up the honor as well as Best Pop Vocal Album for 1989. She also won Best Music Video for “Bad Blood.”

While the singer has a pretty successful track record, she will be going up against some pretty tough competition. Powerhouses like Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, and Lizzo were also nominated for Best Pop Solo Performance while Eilish was also nominated alongside Swift for Song of the Year. Fans will have to tune in on Sunday, Jan. 26 to see whether Swift ends up adding some more trophies to her Grammys collection.