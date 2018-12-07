Taylor Swift's Reputation was as powerful as her social media tease of its contents hinted it would be, but as much as you're still singing along to it, the album didn't exactly resonate with Grammy Award voters. The acclaimed Reputation only scored a nomination in the Best Pop Vocal Album category, and these tweets about Taylor Swift's 2019 Grammy nomination prove that fans aren't taking the news too well. Look what you made them do, Grammy voters!

When the 2019 Grammy nominations were announced on Dec. 7, Swifties were hopeful that Reputation would earn plenty of recognition despite debuting more than a year beforehand. According to Variety, the 2019 Grammy nominees are limited to recordings released between Oct. 1, 2017, and Sept. 30, 2018. Swift's sixth studio album launched on Nov. 10, 2017, which definitely raised concern among her followers that more recent work could overshadow Reputation. Whether they want to blame a matter of dates or just the entire Recording Academy, fans are bummed that Swift didn't receive more praise for her most experimental album.

She shares a spot in the Pop Vocal Album category alongside Camila Cabello's Camila, Kelly Clarkson's Meaning of Life, Ariana Grande's Sweetener, Shawn Mendes' Shawn Mendes, and P!nk's Beautiful Trauma. That's some tough competition, and based on their Twitter responses, fans seem to sense that Swift may sadly go home empty-handed on Grammys night.

In the span of her career, Swift has scored a total of 32 Grammy nominations, ultimately winning 10 awards. While last year's Grammy nods only credited her songwriting on other artists' songs, she won the Album of the Year award for 2014's 1989, as well as the Best Pop Vocal Album Grammy and Best Music Video Grammy for "Bad Blood." Swift is no stranger to surprising snubs, but given Reputation's very meta take on her public image, why didn't industry-savvy voters shower it with praise?

We'll never know for sure, but Swifties certainly won't let anyone forget the snub.

Of course, Swift is perfect proof that you can fiercely come back from a stumble, and her focus on developing a new reputation has rubbed off on her fandom. Even amidst a sea of upsetting messages about the Grammy snub, a few fans of Swift took to Twitter to share optimism about the artist's future.

Let's be honest, Swifties — our girl Tay has been through far worse, right?

We'll have to wait and see if Swift will definitely attend the Grammys after receiving fewer nods than anticipated. I wouldn't turn down a part on music's biggest night, but who knows how she feels about it? If Swift turns down the ceremony invite, we can probably take that as a sign that she's busy working on new music that could bring her Grammy glory in a few years. You win some, you lose some!

The 61st Grammy Awards air on Sunday, Feb. 10, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.