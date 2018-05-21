The royal family just released three of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's official wedding portraits, and they're as perfect as you'd imagine. I personally expected Princess Charlotte to steal the show with her pose, but her big brother is actually the star of one of these photos and my heart is melting. The tweets about Prince George in the royal wedding portrait show how popular the future king of England already is. He's just so stinkin' cute!

In a series of three tweets, Kensington Palace debuted Harry and Meghan's official wedding portraits. The pictures include one of the whole family, one of just Harry and Meghan with their bridesmaids and page boys, and one of just Harry and Meghan that'll make you squeal with joy. Well, all of them will make you squeal with joy to be quite freaking honest, but one of the most pure parts of the photos is Prince George's smiling face. He's known for having a sassy, "I'm over this" facial expression most of the time, so people on Twitter are loving seeing the little prince grinning from cheek to cheek.

Just look at George's precious little smile!

Fans of the royal family can't get over how joyful George looks.

The first tweet debuted the portrait of the entire royal family.

It said, "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have released three official photographs from their Wedding day. These photographs were taken by photographer Alexi Lubomirski at Windsor Castle, following the carriage procession."

The second tweet featured the photo of Harry, Meghan, and their bridesmaids and page boys that Twitter users can't get enough of thanks to Prince George, page boy extraordinaire. It said, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex with the Bridesmaids and Page Boys, taken by photographer Alexi Lubomirski in the Green Drawing Room of Windsor Castle."

The third and final tweet featured a gorgeous black-and-white photo of Harry and Meghan.

The tweet said, "The Duke and Duchess would like to thank everyone who took part in the celebrations of their Wedding. They feel so lucky to have been able to share their day with all those gathered in Windsor and those who watched on television across the UK, Commonwealth, and around the world."

