Nobody owned 2019 like Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and it looks like her winning streak isn't stopping in 2020. The Fleabag creator and star had a huge night on Sunday, Jan. 5, when she took home her first-ever Golden Globe award, and these tweets about Phoebe Waller-Bridge's first Golden Globes win show just how excited all of her fans are for her. Seriously, every Fleabag fan is celebrating right now.

Although Fleabag debuted in 2016, it wasn't until the show's second season aired in 2019 that it became an awards season juggernaut. For the 2019 Emmy Awards, Waller-Bridge took home three awards for Fleabag: one for her acting, one for her writing, and one for the series overall. And the Golden Globes went on to continue that streak of honoring Waller-Bridge's work in the show's second season. In the first hour of the 2020 Golden Globes, Waller-Bridge was announced as the winner in the Best Performance in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy category, beating out stiff competition in Rachel Brosnahan, Natasha Lyonne, Kirsten Dunst, and Christina Applegate.

The win marked Waller-Bridge's first-ever Golden Globes win, and she delivered a funny and powerful speech after accepting the honor. In the speech, she called out her scene-stealing Fleabag co-star Andrew Scott, joking that he could have "chemistry with a pebble." Unfortunately, Scott had lost out on his nomination for Best Supporting Actor just moments before Waller-Bridge's win (Stellan Skarsgård won that category for Chernobyl), but he seemed super happy to see his co-star win her category anyway.

After Waller-Bridge's first win, Twitter exploded with fans celebrating. Check out some of the best tweets below:

While it is clearer than ever that Season 2 of Fleabag was a massive hit for both fans and critics, the show may unfortunately not continue on for a third season. Waller-Bridge said she has no plans for a Season 3, and viewers who watched that Season 2 finale know that the show ended pretty conclusively. But even if Fleabag fans don't get another season, at least there is a lot of reason to celebrate with this last one.