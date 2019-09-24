After becoming the unexpected star of the 2019 Emmy Awards, all eyes are on Fleabag right now. Phoebe Waller-Bridge's fourth-wall-breaking British dramedy series largely bubbled under the surface during its first season, but this year's Season 2 exploded into becoming one of the most highly praised critical darlings of 2019. But don't expect to see another Fleabag awards grab next year; despite all those Emmy wins, Waller-Bridge confirmed Fleabag Season 3 is not happening in a new interview with the Los Angeles Times.

The future of Fleabag has been dubious ever since Season 2 ended back in April, since the final moment of that finale just felt like a perfect ending for the series as a whole. Since then, creator and star Waller-Bridge has revealed she has no plans for a third season, but fans were definitely curious as to whether she might start thinking of some plans once Season 2 became an Emmys favorite. Although the first season of the series did not score any Emmys nominations whatsoever, Season 2 landed an impressive 11 total nominations, and took home 6 trophies overall. Among those Emmys is the coveted Outstanding Comedy Series award, along with Waller-Bridge's wins of both the Outstanding Actress and Outstanding Writing trophies.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

With Fleabag taking home these major Emmy wins, fans were quick to wonder if Waller-Bridge might be tempted to make a third season now that the show has attained so much awards-season love and attention. But sadly, Waller-Bridge confirmed that her Emmy wins are not going to change her mind on Fleabag being finished. The Los Angeles Times reported that Waller-Bridge confirmed she has said goodbye to Fleabag backstage after the Emmys:

This just feels like the most beautiful, beautiful way to say goodbye to it. It does feel nice to go out on a high. You can’t get higher than this.

While fans may be upset to learn that Season 3 will most likely never happen, they can at least take some comfort in the show ending in its prime without becoming too drawn-out. After all, it is hard to imagine a more perfect ending to Fleabag than the Season 2 finale, when [spoiler alert] Fleabag looked into the camera one last time and bid a knowing farewell to us viewers, now resolved to live without her constant asides to an imagined audience.

Plus, it's not as though viewers are seeing he last of Waller-Bridge. The actor-writer has risen to mainstream fame in recent years, having recently starred in Solo: A Star Wars Story and landed a role in the upcoming James Bond movie. Plus, her show Killing Eve is showing no signs of ending anytime soon, and HBO has ordered a new series from her called Run, which is slated to premiere next year. Now that Waller-Bridge has emerged as the undeniable star of the 2019 Emmys, fans should expect even more projects of hers to hit TV and movie screens very soon. This may be the end of Fleabag, but it is just the beginning for Waller-Bridge's Hollywood takeover!