Daenerys Targaryen's right-hand woman, Missandei of Naath, met her end on Game of Thrones during Season 8 Episode 4, and these tweets about Missandei's death on Game of Thrones show just how much fans were devastated to see her go. In a brutal scene that I definitely did not see coming, none other than Cersei Lannister ordered Missandei's decapitation after Tyrion Lannister, Daenerys, and Grey Worm (accompanied by a few dozen Unsullied) attempted to confront Cersei outside King's Landing and call for her surrender. Not only did she refuse, but she also commanded The Mountain to behead Missandei killed right before the eyes of the people who loved her. Her last words? "Dracarys."

The whole scene was awful, but nothing hurt quite like seeing Grey Worm's reaction (it was not good), and Daenerys' rage (also not good). Fans will recall when Daenerys first met Missandei. It was back in Season 3, when Dany arrived in Astapor to set the Unsullied free and take them as her army. Missandei was a slave, tasked with being an interpreter for master Kraznys mo Nakloz. She translated the negotiations between her master and Dany, and thus got a front row seat to Dany's cunning move in offering a dragon in exchange for the Unsullied, commanding her dragon to kill the master, and then commanding the Unsullied to sack the city, freeing the slaves. Before killing him, Dany asked the master for Missandei as a gift and a show of good faith. After taking the city, she offered Missandei the opportunity to go find her family, but Missandei had none. From that day forward, she stood firmly by Daenerys' side, serving not just as her right-hand woman and advisor, but as, essentially, her very best friend. Their relationship made Missandei's death on Sunday, May 5 even harder to watch.

Missandei also developed a relationship with Grey Worm, the commander of the Unsullied. Even before they were officially together, they respected each other, worked side-by-side, and, of course, flirted. Viewers got to see them fall in love on screen every step of the way, and it was truly heartwarming, especially considering Grey Worm's stoic nature as an Unsullied. Missandei was truly his weakness, and everyone could see it.

After they traveled to Westeros together alongside Daenerys, we saw them kiss goodbye before the Battle of Winterfell. There were several opportunities where both Grey Worm and Missandei could've died (Hello! Missandei was in the crypt!) and them surviving every one really made me think these two were going to have a happy ending. They even planned to go away together after the war was over, back to the beaches of Naath. It was too good to be true, and Missandei met her end in the worst way possible — at the hands of Cersei.

It's safe to say Missandei's death sparked a whole new level of rage in Daenerys. If she wasn't coming for Cersei with a vengeance before, she sure is now.