Fans have always known that Game of Thrones Season 8 would include a lot of death. The hit HBO series has never shied away from violence, and so it makes sense that the climactic final season would be the biggest and bloodiest yet. Season 8 Episode 3 will present the Battle of Winterfell, which will be the show's biggest battle sequences ever. So it's not so much a question of if characters will die, but more which characters will die when the White Walkers arrive. Fans everywhere are weighing the probabilities of each character's survival, and the odds for a lot of characters are not looking good. After one particularly heartfelt conversation, a lot of fans are wondering: Will Missandei die in GOT Season 8 Episode 3?

In GOT Season 8 Episode 2, Missandei and her lover Grey Worm had a brief but emotional conversation about their plans for after the Battle of Winterfell. As the leader of Daenerys' army, Grey Worm will be leading the troops against the White Walkers when they attack Winterfell. Before the battle began, Grey Worm promised Missandei that afterward he would take her back to her home country of Naath and they would start a new life there together. A lot of fans noted that such a hopeful conversation before a dangerous battle could only point to impending doom for the couple. There's no way they could actually get their happily ever after now, especially on a show like Game of Thrones that loves to pour salt into audiences' open wounds. Since Grey Worm will be at the front lines, a lot of fans believe that he'll be one of the first to go at the hands of the White Walkers. But what if Missandei is actually the person in the relationship who is doomed?

While Grey Worm is fighting in the battlefield, Missandei will be hiding out in the Winterfell crypts with many others. But while the characters believe that the crypts will be a safe place to hide out during the fight, a lot of fans have pointed out that they could actually be the most dangerous place of all. The White Walkers have the ability to reanimate the dead, and since the crypts are where the Starks bury their deceased, the crypts will be filled with opportunities for White Walkers to create more dangerous wights. Anyone hiding in the crypts will be susceptible to the new wights that could be created there. Or, at the very least, even if the White Walkers don't reanimate the dead, the crypts are filled with dark hallways and plenty of secrets that could pose a threat to the people seeking refuge there.

Fans are pretty sure that Grey Worm and Missandei won't get a happy ending, and it would definitely upend audience's expectations if the character who isn't even fighting the white walkers is the one who dies. Nathalie Emmanuel spoke to Harper's Bazaar about Missandei's chances of survival and gave a very cryptic response, saying, "I think it is very safe to say that the war is here for Daenerys, and Missandei marches right beside her, all the way." It's unclear what will happen to Daenerys in the Battle of Winterfell, but Missandei will be by her side no matter what.

You can find out what happens to Missandei and everyone in Winterfell when GOT Season 8 Episode 3 airs at 9 P.M. ET on April 28 on HBO.