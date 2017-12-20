These Tweets About Mindy Kaling Giving Birth Will Literally Make Your Day

Merry Christmas and happy holidays to all of us, because Mindy Kaling just gave us a very special little gift. According to E! News, Kaling gave birth to her first child, a daughter named Katherine Kaling, on Dec. 15, 2017. Both mom and baby are doing well, and fans couldn't help but lose it on Twitter over their excitement. These tweets about Mindy Kaling giving birth prove fans are so, so happy for the star.

@mindykaling had her baby and now I'm crying 🤷🏼‍♀️❤️ — (@beriksson11) #

Yaaaaaaay congrats @mindykaling !!? https://t.co/rmCkobdVYk — (@jesseellyn) #

