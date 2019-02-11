Any performance by a music legend like Dolly Parton is going to be iconic, but the Grammy Awards took it to another level this year by giving Parton a whole tribute set pairing her with young talents who count her as an influence. The moment that stole the whole performance was when Parton's goddaughter Miley Cyrus joined her on the stage to give a mind-blowing duet performance. These tweets about Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton's 2019 Grammy performance prove that the two singers totally stole the show.

One of the biggest moments at the 2019 Grammy Awards this Sunday night was a sprawling tribute to country music pioneer Dolly Parton. The performance kicked off with Kacey Musgraves and Katy Perry, before Parton herself stepped onto the stage decked out in all white. The performer that everyone was waiting for then joined Parton on stage: the country icon's goddaughter Miley Cyrus. The two performed "Jolene" together, and then welcomed Maren Morris to the stage to perform "After the Goldrush" with them. Cyrus came back out at the very end of the tribute to join all of the singers in singing "9 to 5" as a group.

While there was a lot to enjoy in the lengthy tribute, it was Miley Cyrus' duet with Dolly Parton that really captured viewers' attention. Twitter blew up with fans freaking out over Cyrus and Parton's duet:

Another element of the duet that made fans particularly gleeful is the fact that many viewers grew up watching Miley Cyrus and Dolly Paton co-star together on Cyrus's Disney Channel show Hannah Montana. Although Parton is Cyrus' godmother in real life, she played Cyrus' character's aunt on the show:

Another element of the performance that blew up on Twitter was among the BTS fandom, after the Grammys camera panned to the audience and caught the K-pop group jamming out to the "Jolene" performance:

BTS were not the only ones who went wild for Miley Cyrus' performance with Dolly Parton. Cyrus has actually covered her godmother's hit song "Jolene" several times before the Grammys night performance. She went undercover in the New York City subway to sing the country smash on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon back in 2017. She first performed the duet with Dolly Parton nearly a decade ago for Parton's 2010 Hallmark Hallmark Channel special 25 Years of Dollywood:

yourdisneyguide on YouTube

A couple years after that, Miley Cyrus uploaded her own cover of Jolene during her "Backyard Sessions" cover series for her Happy Hippie foundation:

Miley Cyrus on YouTube

It is very clear that Miley Cyrus has a deep and long-lasting love for Dolly Parton and her music. Although Cyrus is best known for her pop records, she has been taking much more influence from country music in her more recent releases. Her 2017 album Younger Now marked a notably shift from straight pop music to a more traditionally country sound, and her most recent single "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart" is also clearly inspired by the genre.

Hopefully we can look forward to many more Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton collaborations in the future.