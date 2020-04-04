Meghan Markle's post-royalty film debut is officially here and fans are loving it. The Disneynature film Elephant came to the Disney+ platform this week, featuring Markle's voiceover narration throughout. It's clear from these tweets about Meghan Markle's Elephant documentary that viewers loved hearing Markle's voice in the new flick.

It was first announced on Thursday, March 26 that Markle would be the narrator on Elephant. This news came shortly after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made their last royal appearance when they attended the Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey on Monday, March 9. The film marks Markle's first professional acting project following her and Prince Harry's official departure from their roles in the royal family on Tuesday, March 31. However, Markle did not actually make any money for her part in the movie. Instead, she provided her voiceover services in exchange for Disney's contribution to the conservation charity Elephants Without Borders.

The Friday, April 3 premiere of Elephant on Disney+ featured Markle's official change of title, without her HRH moniker. The documentary follows a herd of elephants from the Okavango Delta to the Zambezi River and back, specifically focusing on an African elephant matriarch named Shani and her baby Jomo.

While Markle has had her fair share of people discounting this move, calling it her door back into Hollywood after she and Prince Harry opted to leave royal service, the documentary actually emphasizes some of the values with which the royal family stands. Not only that, Markle is paying homage to her roots by supporting Elephants Without Borders,as she supported the charity before she began her life as a royal, Insider remarked. Lastly, the release date is not at all related to Megxit, as the date of April 3 was specifically chosen to honor Earth month.

Although there are always a few critics, the general consensus on Twitter is that Markle's soothing voiceover was a much-needed contribution to people's lives and a great honor to the elephants:

Her voice is getting so many accolades, from people calling it soothing, beautiful, and magical:

Some fans are saying her narration is worth their subscription fees to Disney+:

The Duchess already has some very loyal supporters:

Markle got audibly excited when the elephants found water on their journey, and fans couldn't get enough:

The movie had many fans looking forward to Markle's potential future film projects:

You can stream Elephant on Disney+ now to hear Markle's voiceover work for yourself.