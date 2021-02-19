Fans couldn't be happier for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry as they embark on a new chapter. The couple announced on Feb. 19 they officially are no longer working members of the royal family. While they had already taken a step back from their royal responsibilities, their latest update has fans overjoyed at the thought of liberation from the strict confines of working-royal life. These tweets about Meghan and Harry quitting being royal are all about sweet freedom.

As Harry and Meghan carve out a life for themselves in Southern California, they've steadily taken steps back from their life as royals. In January, the couple announced they would no longer use their @SussexRoyal Instagram handle. A year prior, they told the world they would be taking a major step back from their royal duties to focus more on their charitable endeavors. Now, they've called it quits with the royal family completely.

A statement from Buckingham Palace confirmed the news early that morning. The Queen wrote "confirming that in stepping away from the work of the Royal Family, it is not possible to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service," the Palace's statement said. "While all are saddened by their decision, the Duke and Duchess remain much loved members of the family."

Fans, on the other hand, are thrilled. "Congratulations to Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, for making a life of their own," one fan tweeted after hearing the news.

"Cheers to freedom," another tweet read.

Twitter was flooded with messages of celebration and encouragement.

Harry and Meghan also released a statement of their own through a spokesman that said they "remain committed to their duty and service to the UK and around the world" and have "offered their continued support to the organizations they have represented regardless of official role." In conclusion, they said, "We can all live a life of service. Service is universal."

It's a bold move from the couple, one that has never been done before, but they've got an army of support behind them.