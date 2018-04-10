On Tuesday, April 10, Mark Zuckerberg went to Washington D.C. to testify in Congress. And as the Facebook co-founder and CEO went to Washington, Twitter went off, in typical social media form. Zuckerberg was there to testify before the Senate judiciary and commerce committees on Tuesday afternoon about user privacy on the massive social media platform. But as the public-facing founder of one of the most fundamental pieces of modern society (whether you like it or not), internet people have created a persona out of the soft-spoken CEO, and the tweets about Zuckerberg testifying in Congress on Tuesday were brutal.

Zuckerberg was called to Capitol Hill following a scandal around a company called Cambridge Analytica, which allegedly used Facebook to improperly get user data. This company was linked to the Donald Trump presidential campaign, although they have maintained that the controversial data was not used for the campaign. "Cambridge Analytica fully complies with Facebook’s terms of service and ​is currently ​in touch with Facebook ​following its ​recent statement​ that it had suspended the company from its platform, in order to resolve this matter as quickly as possible​," Cambridge Analytica said in a statement in March.

The company allegedly obtained the data through a quiz on a third-party app that users authorized. This week, Facebook notified users whose data had been obtained through that app. This is just one part of the actions Facebook is taking in response to the reports that up as many as 87 million users' data were obtained by Cambridge Analytica. Facebook's actions include investigating third-party apps to see how they are used.

"It's clear now that we didn't do enough to prevent these tools from being used for harm as well," Zuckerberg said in his prepared testimony on Tuesday. "That goes for fake news, foreign interference in elections, and hate speech, as well as developers and data privacy. We didn't take a broad enough view of our responsibility, and that was a big mistake. It was my mistake, and I'm sorry. I started Facebook, I run it, and I'm responsible for what happens here."

