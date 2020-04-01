It's been a confusing year for fans of the entertainment industry, but Lindsay Lohan is about to change that for some. Dozens of film releases and concert dates have been postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis, but it seems Lohan is using her social distancing time to break back into the music world — and her followers are living for the song tease already. These tweets about Lindsay Lohan's first new single in over a decade are so hype.

It's been 12 years since Lohan graced the airwaves with her 2008 dance bop "Bossy." Prior to that, Lohan released her 2004 platinum-certified album, Speak, and a follow-up record, A Little More Personal [Raw], in 2005. It was hard to escape Lohan's catchy tune "Rumors" in 2004, and her emotional ballad "Confessions Of A Broken Heart (Daughter To Father)" the following year.

In 2019, Lohan made her comeback to acting in Among the Shadows after six years, and also said goodbye to her business venture and MTV reality show, Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club. Now, it's 2020 and it seems Lohan has been spending some time in the recording studio.

Lohan announced her comeback on Instagram on Tuesday, March 31, along with a 30-second tease of her upcoming single. "I'm back," she wrote alongside a blurry video of a TV that shows her at different stages in her life. "The Evolution of Lindsay Lohan," a headline story reads in the short clip.

Despite not giving too much away, Twitter users went wild with excitement for Lohan's new song. Check out Lohan's announcement and then see what her fans are saying below.

There you have it. Fans are ready to rock out to Lohan's new music whenever it gets released, but for now they will be listening to her old stuff on repeat to get excited.

