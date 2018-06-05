These Tweets About Lincoln On 'The Bachelorette' Show Fans Are So Torn

The saga of Lincoln and Becca's "wedding" photo is weighing heavy on Bachelor Nation this evening. In one of the silliest arguments in The Bachelorette's storied past, one contestant was truly heartbroken when another threw a picture of him in the pool. Yup. That happened. Lincoln came out victorious in a group date and Connor didn't like his win being "dangled" in the other dudes' faces via a framed photo. And tweets about Lincoln on The Bachelorette prove just how torn people were about the sitution.

It all started when eight of Becca's suitors went on a "Groomsday" group date that had them competing in an obstacle course that tested their capabalities at being a good groom — in a Bachelorette way, of course. They had to do things like run in the mud and eat cake really fast, which aren't exactly skills I personally factor in when deciding to be with someone forever, but whatever. After narrowingly avoiding a misstep, Lincoln came out on top. He sped to the finish line only to be met with an excited Becca. All covered in dirt and frosting, he laid one on her and a photo was taken of the magic moment. All good? Not exactly... The innocent portrait caused quite the stir.

“That's a picture of me and my future wife. Yes, I know, we look good together," Lincoln said later.

"Kissing Becca is like flying to the moon on the wings of a Pegasus while dancing with unicorns on a pot of gold. That’s what it’s like to kiss Becca," he also noted. Can't say this guy doesn't have way with words, eh?

Lincoln then put the picture on display in front of the date's "losers," which did not go over well with the other bros. Especially Connor, who felt disrespected, and continuously asked Lincoln to put the picture away. When Lincoln didn't comply, Connor threw it in the corner. When Lincoln took it out again explaining, "where am I gonna put it, my pocket?," Connor decided he should THROW IT IN THE POOL. Hey — that was their wedding photo! OK, no it was not.

"That picture meant a lot to me and it was something I was looking forward to showing my mom. The picture’s broken, my heart is broken…” Lincoln lamented.

So, what does Bachelor Nation have to say about this debacle?

But the drama didn't end with the photo-throwing incident. I can just hear Austin Powers now: "Who throws a picture? I mean, honestly!?"

Lincoln then decided he should tell Becca that he "needed another picture" because of Connor's actions, which caused Becca to say she was "disappointed" in Connor. Becca subsequently went to speak to Connor about the situation. It was almost like she was put in a "mom" role at this point, forced to reprimand two boys for naughty behavior... Oh, Becca. You're such a trooper. Connor owned up to his petty reaction, admitting he was "way over the top" and not who he really is.

Aaaaand this whole thing isn't over yet! Cut to Lincoln crying about the ordeal. “That picture meant a lot to me, it was like a trophy,” he said in between tears.

Is this what Chris Harrison was talking about when he said this season would show the "most ridiculous fight" Bachelor Nation has ever seen? He teased prior to the premiere:

Maybe the most ridiculous fight you've ever seen in the history of our show, which is saying a lot… It's just magnificent to watch. It's going to be one of those [seasons where] you're watching through your fingers because you're embarrassed for everybody involved but you can't stop watching.

Please tell me that's what he was referring to. Becca has been through too much already.