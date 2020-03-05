When news broke that BTS and Lauv were set to collaborate for a second time, ARMYs knew it was going to be epic. Now that the song has finally been released in New Zealand (those lucky ARMYs are 18 hours ahead of U.S. ARMYs), fans can't stop freaking out over the tune. These tweets about Lauv, and BTS' Jimin, and Jungkook's "Who" all praise their harmonious vocals.

Fans first got a glimpse of how well BTS and Lauv sound together when they collabed on a remix of BTS' "Make It Right" in 2019. Lauv told Elite Daily the remix came about in a very classic way and explained what the experience was like:

I was leaving the backstage area, a woman from their team said the boys would love to have you on a remix of ‘Make It Right.' Two days later, I was in London and I just recorded it and sent it over ... It was really fun for me because I’ve never done anything like that. I always write candidly and whatever happens, happens, but this was kind of a situation where I was relating to what the song originally was and finding my own way into it.

Amanda Edwards/FilmMagic/Getty Images; ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Lauv obviously enjoyed working with BTS, which is probably why he invited them to collab on his new song "Who." Before its official release on his new album How I'm Feeling (due out on March 6), Lauv gave fans a snippet of the track on TikTok. Although fans heard less than 30 seconds of it, they already know the full track is going to be amazing.

Since the song dropped in New Zealand first, some fans have already heard "Who" in its entirety. See what they're saying about the jam below.

Fans clearly love hearing Jimin, Jungkook, and Lauv's vocals together. Thankfully, U.S. ARMYs won't have to wait too much longer to hear "Who" in full, because the song drops along with Lauv's How I'm Feeling album at 12 a.m. ET on Friday, March 6.