Lady Gaga positively stunned during her performance of the national anthem during Joe Biden's inauguration as the 46th president of the United States, not only with her vocals but with her outfit. The singer wore a striking gown, with a fitted, long sleeve black bodice and an enormous, flowing red ballgown skirt. The tweets about Lady Gaga's mockingjay brooch, perhaps the most interesting part of her outfit, are absolutely flooding in, likening the enormous gold pin to the symbol found in the Hunger Games series. I cannot stress what I'm about to say enough: Katniss Everdeen who???

Emerging from the Capitol doors and down its steps, Lady Gaga truly looked as if she was entering her own inauguration. Her hair was tied up in a crown braid with wispy pieces framing her face. She floated in her black-and-red dress with ease, delivering a chill-inducing rendition of the national anthem with a gold microphone, naturally. But from the moment she stepped out, all eyes were on the bright gold bird pin, which, at first glance, bears a striking resemblance to the mockingjay symbol worn by Katniss Everdeen throughout the Hunger Games series.

Of course, it's important to note that Gaga was not, in fact, wearing a mockingjay. Rather, the pin features a flying dove holding an olive branch, a popular symbol of unity and peace, which aligns with Biden's near-constant message of bringing unity back to the United States. Still, Twitter lives for a pop-culture moment, and Lady Gaga Hunger Games tweets abound.

Thankfully, Lady Gaga's dove pin is not an indictor of an impending Hunger Games in the States any time soon. (Although, I don't think anybody would be mad at the country formally declaring Lady Gaga our mockingjay.) Regardless, here's hoping such a touching symbol of peace strikes a chord with the rest of the United States.