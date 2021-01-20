On Wednesday, Jan. 20, Joe Biden will finally be sworn in as the 46th president of the United States. And although the 2021 inauguration was understandably smaller and less populous than in previous years, Inauguration Day was no less celebratory. To kick off the event, longtime supporter of Biden Lady Gaga gave a stirring and emotional rendition of the National Anthem. However, as gorgeous as her performance was, Gaga's 2021 inauguration outfit just might have it beat.

Similar to her usual maximalist, eccentric fashion, Gaga went for something a little more stately to ring in the new political era, but just as beautifully extra. The singer wore a flowing gown with a fitted black bodice, a billowing red skirt, and a large gold dove pin over her heart. As bold and daring as the look was, the design was streamlined and well-tailored, though relatively unadorned. Paired with a bold red lip and a refined crown braid, the outfit screamed elegance. Bottom line: It was so beautiful, and so Gaga.

Win McNamee/Getty Images News/Getty Images

The night before Inauguration Day, Gaga posted a picture of herself in an all-white dress and cape coat. Her long, white hair was wrapped up in a crown braid then, too. "I pray tomorrow will be a day of peace for all Americans. A day for love, not hatred. A day for acceptance not fear," she wrote in the caption. "A dream that is non-violent, a dream that provides safety for our souls. Love, from the Capitol." The all-white look is a clear nod to the women's suffrage movement; Vice President-elect Kamala Harris also sported an all-white outfit during her victory speech following the Nov. 3 election.

Gaga isn't new to the Biden cause. The New York-born pop star has campaigned for both Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton in past years, and she brought her political enthusiasm to the Biden campaign as well. She even performed at the now-president's final rally on Nov. 3, 2020. "Everybody, no matter how you identify, now is your chance to vote against Donald Trump, a man who believes his fame gives him the right to grab one of your daughters, or sisters, or mothers or wives by any part of their bodies,” Gaga said in a speech at the rally. “Vote for Joe. He’s a good person.” However, unlike Gaga's usual event costume M.O. (i.e. lots of them), she stayed in her gown throughout the national anthem.

Alongside Gaga's performance, Jennifer Lopez gave a stunning performance at the Capitol Building as well. Demi Lovato, Bruce Springsteen, and John Legend are just a few of the other celebrities set to perform virtual concerts to celebrate the event as well.