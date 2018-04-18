It's been a glorious two-and-a-half months since Kylie Jenner welcomed her daughter, Stormi, into the world. Jenner basically went deep underground during her pregnancy, wiping herself from social media and staying out of the limelight to maintain her privacy. But now, she's back. In the latest Kylie Jenner-Instagram news, the new mom went to the music festival Coachella, just like many of her friends, celebrities, and local Californians. Alas, nothing is ever that simple for Jenner. Now, there are really brutal tweets about Kylie Jenner attending Coachella as a new mom circulating the internet, and it's honestly so messed up. Can't we let a woman LIVE, guys?

Even though Jenner's been back on social media for a little while now, I'm still surprised and excited when I see her cross my newsfeed. Recently, she posted a series of smoldering photos rocking new neon pink and navy blue hair. She looks great. Fans quickly learned Jenner was attending Coachella with her friends and family, and felt the need to weigh in on her personal decision to live her life and have a little fun.

First of all, it's not like she left Stormi and traveled halfway across the world. Coachella is in her home state of California. Plus, she definitely didn't leave Stormi to fend for herself. Jenner, like many new moms, probably just wanted to blow off a little steam and was able to do so thanks to her epic support system.

Still, the public couldn't just let things be.

Fans commented horrible things on her pictures, questioning her commitment to her daughter and dragging her for going out. They wrote things like: "Is she even a mom?," "Shame on you," and "Poor Stormi."

One user wrote, "Leaving your 2 months old baby just to party at Coachella. U prioritized partying over your baby," while another person wrote, "Mom? Is the NEWBORN baby with you when you out to party? Shame on you to leave your little girl when she needs you the most."

On Twitter, users felt similarly. Someone tweeted Jenner "should be everyone's example of learning how to use protection. This girl really is gonna leave her baby for three days while she goes to Coachella."

Luckily, for every hater, there are a bunch of lovers. Jenner's true fans were quick to jump to her defense, clapping back at her criticizers. One person summarized it super well, commenting on Instagram:

Disgusted at the attacks. Being a Mother does not mean you have to stop living your life or give up your identity. Do you judgmental people honestly believe her child is being neglected because she is enjoying herself for a few days? A few days off even longer will not change ANYTHING. Give it a rest. Babies sleep. Milk can be stored. These nasty comments are cruel. Be kind. It's not that difficult.

Another fan agreed on Twitter, pointing out there's no way Stormi isn't being well taken care of. They wrote, "Stormi is probably being better taken care of at just a few weeks old than you have been for the entirety of you poor life."

The moral of the story is: There is no one perfectly right way to parent, and judging Kylie for her decisions is wrong. She and baby Stormi are very clearly surrounded by a truly remarkable support team, and it makes total sense if she let her (awesome) hair down for a few days.

You do you, Kylie.

