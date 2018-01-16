These Tweets About Kim Kardashian's Third Baby Will Make You So, So Excited For Kimye

Welcome to the world, the newest member of the Kardashian-West clan! Congratulations are in order for Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, who have welcomed their third child into the world via surrogate, according to TMZ. While we're sure that it's an emotional and joyous time for Kimye, it's equally momental for fans of the couple, and the tweets about Kim Kardashian's third baby certainly prove it.
Back in June, the world found out that Kim and Kanye opted to hire a surrogate to carry their third child, after Kardashian revealed that her pregnancy condition, placenta accreta, would make carrying another child a life-threatening decision. While this must have been a very difficult decision, I'm sure that having to publicize such a private issue was equally as tough for the mom of two.
Later in the interview, she talked about the possibility of hiring a surrogate for her third child:
So, when Kardashian finally confirmed that they decided to go through with a pregnancy via surrogate, she opened up to Entertainment Tonight and really gave fans an idea of what the surrogacy process was like for her:
She added that coming to terms with hiring a surrogate wasn't easy:
Now that Baby Kardashian-West is finally here, the world rejoiced by taking to social media:
When Kardashian appeared on Ellen back in Nov. 2017, DeGeneres brought up the subject of Kardashian's third child, and Kim K got to talking about the baby shower she threw, so that her daughter North could have a better understanding of the concept that a baby was coming, despite Kardashian herself not having a belly. She also let it slip that she was expecting a baby girl:
Congratulations to Kimye. We can't wait to see photos of the happy family!