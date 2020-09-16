After sparking an outpouring of love and "wow, me" statements on social media for her continued decision to wear Converse Chuck Taylor sneakers on the campaign trail (and long before that as well), Kamala Harris' most recent fashion choice sparked another wave of commentary on social media — and perhaps a bit of deja vu for some. Several people recently tweeted about Harris' green jacket, particularly about how the jacket reminded them of Melania Trump's controversial "I Really Don't Care Do U?" jacket she wore in 2018. (Of course, Harris' did not have the same white text scrawled across the back.) More so, because the jacket is similar in style to Trump's, several users think Harris could have made an even bigger statement with hers.

On Tuesday, Sept. 15, Harris visited Fresno, California, where she met with California Governor Gavin Newsom and emergency responders regarding the ongoing wildfires in the state. She then visited Las Vegas for a meeting to discuss the repercussions working Latinx families have faced as a result of coronavirus. She was pictured stepping off a plane in jeans, a white shirt, tan Timberlands, and a khaki green utility jacket.

This type of jacket is generally pretty popular, but still, with Harris' and Trump's being a similar color and being pictured in a similar setting (i.e. de-planing), some Twitter users were quick to draw a connection. In fact, most saw the choice as somewhat of a missed opportunity, noting that they wished Harris' jacket featured text along the lines of "I really do care." Harris' team declined to provide Elite Daily with an official comment on her decision to wear the jacket and the similarities social media users have drawn.

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images

To recap, in June 2018 (just a little over two years ago), Trump was photographed de-planing in McAllen, Texas, to visit the New Hope Children's Shelter for refugee children near the Mexico-U.S. border. Her outfit — particularly her $39 green khaki Zara jacket with "I Really Don't Care Do U?" written in large print on the back — drew swift backlash, with many finding the message insensitive to wear before such an event. At the time, Trump's spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham (who is now also the First Lady's chief of staff) said of the jacket, "It's a jacket. There was no hidden message. After today's important visit to Texas, I hope this isn't what the media is going to choose to focus on."

MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images

Later, in October 2018, Trump herself commented on her decision to wear the jacket and confirmed she was somewhat sending a message, although she claimed it wasn't what people thought. "It's obvious I didn't wear the jacket for the children. I wore the jacket to go on the plane and off the plane," she told ABC News' Tom Llamas in an Oct. 12 interview. "It was for the people and for the left-wing media who are criticizing me. And I want to show them that I don't care." Elite Daily reached out to Trump's team for further comment on her decision to wear the jacket, but did not hear back by the time of publication.