As a writer, it's probably not great for me to admit that I rarely buy physical magazines anymore, but I can promise you this: I'll most definitely be snagging the latest issue of Rolling Stone, on which Halsey is serving looks for days, courtesy of her natural curls and some subtle underarm stubble. And why the heck shouldn't she? I'm all about her look for this shoot, and these tweets about Halsey's unshaved armpits on her Rolling Stone cover show that a lot of other fans were also in favor. Yes to embracing natural beauty, loving our bodies, and ignoring beauty norms while still looking fly AF! Halsey, you really did the damn thing.

When I first heard that Rolling Stone was releasing "The Hot Issue," I could've guessed Halsey would be on the cover, because she's mega-hot. Everyone knows that. What I didn't know, however, was what she'd look like on the cover, as the style chameleon changes her appearance constantly. One minute she's rocking freckles, bronzy skin, and a booty-length wig, and the next she's sporting a super-sport pixie, complete with dark, edgy makeup. She always looks fab, so I knew that was a given, but I didn't know how she'd choose to grace us with her beauty on this particular cover, and I couldn't wait to find out.

Then, the cover was revealed, and OMG:

Halsey, sweetie, you're doing amazing:

Wearing a white tank and a simple gold necklace, Halsey let nothing distract from her head of natural curls, her sunkissed, freckled skin, and her bold, look-at-me brows — well, nothing except her armpits, which definitely did distract a few people, but in a good way.

Most were thrilled to see unshaved underarms on such a major cover:

Many were proud of the singer and the magazine for not retouching the cover image to meet beauty norm standards:

Of course, there was definitely unnecessary criticism when it came to Halsey's underarms, but many fans and friends came to her defense to prove how normal and valid the stubble on her underarms truly is. "I don’t understand people making fuss about armpit hair when it is just stubble. This how NORMAL armpit look like," wrote one Instagram user. Another chastised commenters who critiqued the singer and her photographer for not "fixing" her underarms prior to the photoshoot or during the edit process: "I love the armpit hair so much. Disappointed by the people in the comments telling her to shave or 'letting her know' it’s there. She knows it’s there, her photographers do too. Conscious liberation xx." Demi Lovato even chimed in to praise the photo, writing, "There so much yes about this picture idk where to start 🙌🏼," on Halsey's Instagram.

And if you thought any negative comments would slow Halsey down, she just posted this photoset to Twitter, in which her unshaved pits are very much on display yet again. Take that, haters:

Maybe (hopefully) one day soon we'll live in a world in which a woman displaying her natural underarm hair is neither newsworthy nor controversial, but until then, shoutout to stars like Halsey for doing their part to normalize something that is, in fact, a very normal and beautiful thing.