Happy May 10 — otherwise known as the day that will now forever be known in history as the day Justin Bieber and Ed Sheeran finally unveiled the new music project they've been teasing on social media since April 24, and lemme tell you, it is amazing! The song is called "I Don't Care" and it dropped at midnight, and fans started immediately losing it on Twitter! I so don't blame them, because the tune is a total work of art that I can't get out of my head, and it's a very real contender for the song of summer 2019, if you ask me. And I'm not alone here, guys, I mean, have you seen the tweets about Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber's "I Don't Care" yet? Because they reveal just how much fans of both of these amazing artists needed this collab to happen ASAP because they do care. They really, really do.

The rumors of a collab featuring the two performers first started circulating at the end of April, after Ed's manager, Stuart Camp, hit up Instagram to share a photo of the "Castle On The Hill" singer standing sideways and smiling in front of a green screen, along with the caption: "This guy! Something is happening."

Big deal, right? But see, a week before that, Justin's manager Scooter Braun had posted a very similar shot of the "Sorry" singer standing in the same position in front of what looked like the very same green screen.

And that's when the rumor mill took off.

As if that wasn't enough to put us all hot on the case, Bieber then entered the fray by rolling up to his own Instagram on April 30 to share not one but FOUR posts — three on his feed and one on his story — featuring the two pictures of himself and Sheeran in front of those green screens. And all of them were captioned, simply: "10."

Well, we now can officially tell you that that "10" stood for May 10, since "I Don't Care" is finally here. Bieber also pretty much solidified the fact that it was all going down then, anyway, when he posted this to Twitter on May 6:

"Check my Instagram story," he wrote. "It’s happening. #friday."

He also shared a video of Ed Sheeran playing a short clip of a song titled "IDC" on his story, as well:

And now May 10 is finally here and we have the full track, which Bieber announced on his Twitter by simply writing, "It's out. I don't care."

As you can imagine, fans (and critics) of both of these guys flipped out that "I Don't Care" is here, and they didn't waste any time hitting up Twitter to share their reactions.

Check out some of these tweets:

You wanna hear the song now don't you? Well, duh, of course you do!

So here you go: