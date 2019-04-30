You guys, you guys, YOU GUYS. Stop whatever it is you're doing right this very now, because it looks like Justin Bieber may just have straight up confirmed that some kind of new music project from him and Ed Sheeran is coming, and fans of both of the artists are currently LOSING IT on Twitter! Can you even blame them? I mean, the artists' last collab — a little song called "Love Yourself," maybe you've heard of it? — was legit iconic. So, are Justin Bieber and Ed Sheeran collaborating on another song? Because I seriously need this type of musical genius in my life right now.

The rumors of a collab between the two performers first started circulating on April 24, after Ed's manager, Stuart Camp, posted a photo of the "Castle On The Hill" singer standing sideways and smiling in front of a green screen, along with the caption: "This guy! Something is happening."

OK, cool. But what does this have to do with The Biebs? Welllll, fans quickly noticed that just a week prior, Justin's manager Scooter Braun had posted a very similar shot of the "Friends" singer standing in the same position in front of what looked like the very same green screen.

The plot thickens!

And now, it looks like Justin Bieber has actually confirmed that this collab is, indeed, happening — or else he is brilliantly trolling us all. Because the singer hit up his own Instagram on April 30 to share not one but FOUR posts — three on his feed and one in his story — featuring the two pictures of himself and Sheeran in front of those green screens. According to Braun — who also shared the shot on the 'gram — the pics were snapped by none other than one Mrs. Hailey Baldwin Bieber herself. And all of them were captioned, simply: "10."

Taylor Swift's countdown to new music may finally be over, but it looks like we've got ourselves another one, fam!

Meanwhile, Bieber’s April 30 posts have fans freaking out on Twitter about the possibility of a project with Sheeran, because apparently the two of them are the music superheroes we all need.

"Justin Bieber and Ed Sheeran coming back to save male pop music," wrote one fan.

"JUSTIN BIEBER AND ED SHEERAN ARE UP TO SOMETHING I AM SCREAMING," added another.

"Justin Bieber, Ed Sheeran & Scooter Braun coming together to defeat Old Town Road," wrote a third.

"LEGENDS ARE COMING TO SAVE THE MUSIC," shared a fourth.

And from a fifth: "Justin Bieber featuring Ed Sheeran is so major. Summer playlists are shaking."

You're not wrong, Alex.

But what do we make of the number 10 in the caption? Is it the name of the bop? The date of the drop? Help a girl out!

Fans, of course, are trying to break down the whole big "10" mystery over on on Twitter rn.

Check out some of their tweets:

Whenever this baby drops one thing is clear: fans can't wait to hear it.