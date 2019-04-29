For those who thought the weekend would be full of relaxation, leave it to the most binge-worthy show to throw us all for a loop. On Sunday, April 28, nearly everyone huddled around their TVs and computer screens to watch an epic battle commence, and these tweets about Donald Trump and GOT's Night King are are calling out some familiar, and controversial comments.

For those who haven't tuned into the latest episode of Game of Thrones, you might want to close your computer, because spoilers are ahead. On this week's latest installment of GOT, the Battle of Winterfell kicked off when the White Walkers and the living went head to head in an epic fight, which — thankfully for, you know, the world — ended with victory for the living when Arya Stark killed the Night King in an unexpected and totally epic attack. It was one of the most clearly drawn good-versus-evil conflicts in a show known for his gray area and complicated morality, which is, of course, why a lot of people immediately connected it with American politics. Ah, Twitter, never change.

Considering the villains of the battle were zombies, you'd think that there would be no situation in which anyone would root for them, even a little. But a lot of people flashed back to one of the most controversial moments of President Donald Trump's term, when in August 2017 he said there were "very fine people, on both sides" of a deadly conflict between white supremacists and counter-protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia. Trump later defended his comments, saying that he had responded to the conflict "perfectly." Elite Daily previously reached out to the White House for additional comment on his remarks, but did not hear back.

To be clear, while Trump has shown some appreciation for Game of Thrones, despite all the jokes he doesn't appear to have actually weighed in on the Battle of Winterfell. Sometimes it's hard to remember that Game of Thrones is fictional, because people love to point out similarities between the show and current political climate in the United States. This is definitely one of those times.

Twitter's "both sides" remarks refer to Trump's response to the August 2017 white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. On Aug. 11, 2017 a group of white nationalists gathered for a Unite the Right rally at the city's Emancipation Park, which led to counter-protesters to gather in response. The rally eventually became violent, which led to multiple attendees being injured and counter-protester Heather Heyer being killed when a man drove a car into a crowd.

On Aug. 12, 2017, Trump addressed the violent rally during a press conference in Bedminster, New Jersey. He said,

We condemn in the strongest possible terms this egregious display of hatred, bigotry, and violence. On many sides. Many sides. This has been going on for a long time in our country. Not Donald Trump, not Barack Obama. It's been going on for a long long time.

Trump's "both sides" comment made numerous people furious, and Twitter started calling the president out for refusing to condemn the white nationalists at the rally.

At the end of the day, GOT is fictional and the Trump administration is very real. However, leave it to Twitter to find eerie similarities between the two. No matter what your thoughts are on this, TV shows should be a relaxing escape from reality.

There's only three episodes of the show left, and two years of Trump's term in office. So sit back, relax, grab some popcorn, and enjoy the final season of Game of Thrones. It's sure to be a thrill.