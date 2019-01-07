Christian Bale may be one of the most recognizable names in the world, but tons of fans just realized that they actually had no idea what his natural speaking voice really sounds like. When Bale delivered his acceptance speech at the Golden Globes this Sunday, Twitter erupted with confused fans admitted that they had no idea about Bale's thick Welsh accent. These tweets about Christian Bale's accent during the 2019 Golden Globes prove that his voice was actually the unexpected shock of the night.

During the Golden Globes, Christian Bale won the award for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy for his transformative take on former vice president Dick Cheney in Vice. But the real surprise came when Bale opened his mouth to talk after grabbing the trophy. Many viewers were shocked to learn (or be reminded) that Bale actually has a very thick British accent. Bale gave a boisterous acceptance speech that included some bleeps and a hilarious thank you to Satan, whom he credited with inspiring his performance, but the real takeaway was Bale's accent.

Since Christian Bale is known for totally transforming himself for his movie roles, and he speaks in an American accent in his most famous movies like The Dark Knight trilogy and American Psycho, it makes sense why a number of fans may not have known that he has an accent. In fact, Bale was born in Wales to two British parents. He does indeed have a very thick Welsh accent naturally, although he can clearly change that for his acting roles.

As Christian Bale spoke, Twitter exploded with viewers sharing their shock at having just realized that the actor speaks with a heavy Welsh accent. Check out the funniest responses below:

It actually makes a lot of sense why movie fans might forget (or never have known) about Christian Bale's accent. The actor has become famous for roles with American accents. To action fans, his most iconic voice is the deep and gruff take on Batman in the Dark Knight film trilogy, and others probably remember him as the unhinged Patrick Bateman in American Psycho, who also spoke in an American accent. Most recently, Bale has become known for his collaborations with director Adam McKay — and he spoke with American accents in both The Big Short and this year's Vice.

Then again, longtime fans or anyone who loves musicals probably remember that Christian Bale got his first big break in the 1992 musical movie Newsies, in which he did actually get to speak in an accent close to his native Welsh accent. It has been a long time since 1992, though, so it is understandable why so many fans were totally blindsided by Christian Bale's surprise accent during his acceptance speech at the Golden Globes this year.

I guess the real takeaway here is that we all really need Christian Bale to speak up more in real life so we don't forget he is British.