Whether Christian Bale will take home the statue for Best Actor for his work on the Dick Cheney biopic Vice at the 76th annual Golden Globes remains to be seen, but what we do know is that the Academy Award-winning actor is already a champion when it comes to his personal life. He's been married to former model Sibi Blazic since 2000, when the couple eloped in Vegas. So just who is Christian Bale's wife? Because she totally changed his views about getting hitched!

Bale reportedly met Blazic back when she was working as a personal assistant to a pre-Stranger Things Winona Ryder, who was a friend of his at the time. And up until that point, the actor hadn't planned on ever tying the knot.

"Everyone was divorced in my family so I didn't have very healthy ideas about marriage," he told the Sydney Morning Herald in July 2012. "Then I met Sibi and suddenly it seemed a fantastic idea."

I'm so glad he changed his mind, aren't you? I mean, 18 years of marriage is like five lifetimes in Hollywood, which makes these two some serious real-life couple goals!

Blazic didn't just change Bale's views on marriage, though — she's also the American Hustle star's biggest supporter. Check out what Bale had to say about his wife after he nabbed the Critics Choice Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role in The Fighter:

I truly believe you can't celebrate something like this without having your partner with you. She's had to be married to so many different characters over our marriage. I know that it would be impossible to do it without her. She's such a good, strong woman. I owe everything to her.

Amazing, right? New life goal: Find a man who talks about me like Bale talks about Blazic.

I mean, he even credits her for helping him bring Batman to life in The Dark Knight Rises. "My wife was a stunt driver," he told The Wall Street Journal magazine in 2014. "She was chasing me through the city in Batman. She was driving one of the cop cars. She can do 180s and stunts and all that. She terrifies me. My wife terrifies me."

What a bad*ss!

Jason Merritt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

It's honestly so refreshing to see a marriage that's lasted 18 years in Hollywood. During that time, Bale and Blazic have welcomed two children — 13-year-old daughter Emmeline, and four-year-old son Joseph, who joined the fam in August 2015.

As for the movie Vice, it opens on Dec. 26 and follows Dick Cheney's rise from his early days in the Nixon White House to his gig as Vice President to President George W. Bush for two terms.

Rounding out the cast are Sam Rockwell as Bush, Steve Carell as Donald Rumsfeld, Tyler Perry as Colin Powel, and Amy Adams as the VP's supportive wife Lynne Cheney.

Speaking of which, Bale recently told The Daily Herald that if you remove all the politics from the film, what you're left with is the Cheney's love story.

"You get this incredibly devoted man who recognizes that he would not have been the person he became were it not for his wife," he explained.

Sounds kind of familiar, dontcha think?