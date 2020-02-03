Someone had to make luxury fun, and who better than power couple Chrissy and John? In Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Genesis Super Bowl commercial, the lovable pair hosts a going away party for old luxury because, according to them, it's time for "young luxury" to shine. At the party, they introduce the stuck-in-the-past guests to the all-new Genesis GV80, the first-ever SUV from Genesis. Even though John misses his cue (and causes Chrissy some aggravation), they eventually drive off together looking like the picture of young luxury, and TBH, I'm sold. Also, if anyone knows where Chrissy got that fabulous dress, please LMK.

To be fair, Chrissy and John could look make anything look cool, but upon further investigation, the Genesis GV80 is a seriously slick car. It features fuel cell electric technology (three cheers for sustainability!), off-road capability, a console that runs through the center of the cabin, and — most notably — individual entertainment systems for each passenger. Accessing the car doesn't usually involve a password, but it does for Chrissy, and in the commercial, John makes her say "the magic words" before she can come aboard. The password: "sexiest man alive," naturally. Here's what Twitter had to say about the hilarious commercial.

Originally, the Genesis spot included a helicopter in the beginning scene, where the fancy partygoers arrive in over-the-top rides. However, the car company chose to cut that helicopter from the scene after icon Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna "Gigi" Bryant died in a tragic helicopter accident in Calabasas, California, along with seven other passengers on Sunday, Jan. 26. As well as applauding Chrissy and John's fire chemistry, Twitter users praised Genesis for their sensitivity in making the editing choice.

It may be time to say goodbye to old luxury, but I hope a time never comes when we have to say goodbye to John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's legendary romance. If anyone wants to sign my petition for a Chrissy and John reality show to be made, hit me up.