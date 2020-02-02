It was a shock on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, when the news broke that Kobe Bryant had died. The basketball phenomenon was only 41-years old when he and eight others, including his 13-year-old daughter, were killed in a helicopter crash. Though Kobe played basketball, not football, his shadow hangs large over the sports community. So it's no surprise there was a major Kobe Bryant tribute during the 2020 Super Bowl, especially with a California team playing in the Big Game.

Kobe's passing had already been the talk of Super Bowl week. Miami, where the game is being held, is a basketball town. Moreover, even though its a night centered around football players, many of them spent their childhoods watching sports of all kinds and grew up on Kobe Bryant as one of the leading lights of American sportsmanship. At the 2020 Super Bowl Opening Night on Monday, Jan. 27, several players from both teams, including Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and Richard Sherman, all spoke about how Bryant had been a hero to them.

Naturally, the production behind the Super Bowl felt that Bryant's passing should be noted. That's why, just before the 6 p.m. ET mark, the players took the field for a moment of silence for all those lost recently, including Bryant and all those on the helicopter that day. As it ended, chants of "KOBE" could be heard across the stadium.

More to come...