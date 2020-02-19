While most campaigns for fast food involve a perfectly photographed, mouth-watering product, Burger King is swinging in a completely different direction with a moldy Whopper ad. That's right, Burger King is advertising a moldy burger on purpose, but the reasoning behind it actually makes a lot of sense. As expected, though, BK's getting a lot of mixed reactions about the ad, and the tweets about Burger King's moldy Whopper campaign are totally split.

To celebrate an improved Whopper — with no preservatives, colors, or flavors from artificial sources — Burger King launched a new ad campaign on Wednesday, Feb. 19, which features a Whopper covered in mold. BK says it is working steadily to rid its menu of artificial ingredients like colors and flavors from all of its core menu items, in addition to its famous Whopper. The Whopper is now free from artificial preservatives in more than 400 of its restaurants in the United States, and the goal is to offer an artificial preservative-free Whopper at all U.S. locations by the end of 2020. It's not clear if the Whopper will also be free of preservatives from natural sources.

The Moldy Whopper ad features a fresh Whopper made with flame-grilled beef, tomatoes, lettuce, mayonnaise, ketchup, pickles, and sliced white onions on a sesame seed bun. It starts out with an appetizing image of the just-made Whopper, but it takes a turn with a time-lapse which ends on day 34. The Whopper turns from a crave-worthy burger to a fuzzy, moldy mess with the tagline, "The beauty of no artificial preservatives." The point behind the ad — which is that fresh food gets moldy — makes a lot of sense, but TBH, many are reacting to the commercial in different ways.

BURGER KING on YouTube

Responses to the ad on Twitter range from fully supportive and hyped about the transition to remove artificial preservatives, while others are just focused on the unappetizing image of a moldy burger.

Whatever your opinion is of the BK Moldy Whopper campaign, you might be glad to know that Burger King is taking steps to make its menu a little better for its customers — even if you can't get the moldy Whopper out of your mind now.