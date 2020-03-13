Every once in a while, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook drop solo songs outside of their work for BTS. Sometimes, they share it independently on SoundCloud, while at other times, they release it to coincide a television show. BTS' V hinted he worked on a song for the Korean television series Itaewon Class, and now that project is finally here. These tweets about BTS' V's "Sweet Night" all praise the member's sweet vocals.

Speculation over V's involvement with Itaewon Class first came on March 6. Shortly after TV Report shared the news, V and RM went on VLIVE to update fans on how they're doing. During one point of the broadcast, RM brought up songwriting, and that's when V said he recently wrote three songs, with the first one dropping really soon. "As far as I know, the article is already out," V said, referencing the TV Report article.

Fans instantly became excited over the announcement, especially because Itaewon Class stars V's friend Park Seo Joon, whom he worked with in 2016 for the drama Hwarang. According to Soompi, the show's OST production company, VLENDING, teased V's song would be "an indie pop song with acoustic vibes" produced by the BTS member himself.

The song finally arrived on Friday, March 13, and you can listen to it below.

VLENDING 블렌딩 on YouTube

Judging by fans' tweets, ARMYs love so many things about the song, including its sweet melody, lyrics, and V's beautiful vocals. Nothing unites ARMYs more than new music, and they went wild over "Sweet Night" on Twitter. Check out what fans are saying about the song below.

There is no shortage of love for V and his new song, and it's clear ARMYs are so proud of him.