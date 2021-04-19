Fast food lovers, rejoice! The newest addition to the McDonald's menu will have members of the BTS ARMY flocking to the nearest set of golden arches after a BTS-themed meal was added to the menu. It's exciting news, yes, but the tweets about BTS' McDonald's meal announcement are all asking one important question.

McDonald's made the ~major~ announcement on April 19 and it instantly had fans flipping out over the news. The BTS meal will include a 10-piece order of Chicken McNuggets, medium fries, and a Coke. The best part of all? US McDonald's will debut two new dipping sauces inspired by recipes used by the South Korean chains just for the new meal.

The meals will be available in dozens of countries around the world, including the McDonald's of Costa Rica, India, Mexico, Australia, Brazil, Colombia, Malaysia, Israel, Morocco, and more. US fans hoping to get their hands on a BTS Meal will have to wait until the official rollout on May 26. The meal goes on sale in BTS' home country of South Korea one day later on May 27.

"The band has great memories with McDonald’s," Big Hit Entertainment said in a statement about the collaboration. "We’re excited about this collaboration and can’t wait to share the BTS Meal with the world."

The band even recorded their own version of McDonald's famous "Ba Da Ba Ba Ba" jingle. You can see the announcement tweets from McDonald's and fans' reactions below.

The question of many fans' minds, though, was whether or not they would be receiving BTS photo cards with their food. After all, the guys are the face of the new meal deal.

More than anything, ARMYs' tweets rang of excitement, and revealed they couldn't wait to get their hands on the new meal deal.

This isn't the first time Mickey D's has partnered with a musical artist for a collaboration. In October 2020, they launched a meal with Latin superstar J Balvin. They did the same with Travis Scott in September of that year. But with their BTS collab, they're going to want to cook up a few extra chicken nuggets. The news instantly became a trending topic on Twitter, and fans are waiting for the global launch in hopes of snagging a meal (whether it comes with a photocard or not).