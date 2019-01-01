We aren't even 24 hours into the new year, and already I'm finding it hard to abide by the very New Year's resolutions I came up with for myself. It seems I'm not the only one who is struggling to follow through on my self-imposed promises. Twitter users are also sharing stories of already not following through on their New Year's resolutions. If you're in the same boat, don't worry because these tweets about breaking New Year's resolutions will definitely make you feel better about your own.

Like most people, I look at the new year as a chance for a fresh start. According to the Washington Post, 40 percent of Americans make New Year's resolutions for the year ahead. For everything that I failed to deliver on in 2018, this year is an opportunity to start anew and live my best life. On New Year's Eve, I sat down at my kitchen counter and wrote out 10 goals and resolutions for myself heading into 2019. Personally, I haven't fallen short on any of my New Year's resolutions — yet — but I can totally sympathize with anyone who has. Suffice to say, some resolutions are easier said than done than others and I've been there, done that before.

Some people are taking to Twitter to share that they have already flopped on certain personal 2019 objectives. What I love most about these tweets is that it makes me feel better for when I (inevitably) fall short of meeting my own New Year's goals. Twitter isn't always a safe space for your personal thoughts. But, in the context of already breaking New Year's resolutions, there's no safer space to air share your downfalls. There's no need to be so hard on yourself for already failing to complete a New Year's resolution, especially when you're surrounded by the comforting tweets of others in the same position.

You've still got (basically) the entire year to do good on the remainder of your New Year's resolutions. I know that, by definition, Jan. 1 marks the start of the new year. TBH, at least for me, the first week of January doesn't really count. I'm still trying to come out of the fog that is the week between Christmas and New Year's Day.

Keeping that in mind, I'm going to go easy on myself as I adjust my life to my New Year's resolutions. For example, like a lot of people, eating better is toward the top of my list. Along with eating better comes cooking more meals at home. Between my own laziness, celebrating New Year's Eve, and clocking in a few hours at work, I haven't made going to the grocery store a priority yet. While 2019 has already begun, I haven't made much headway on my resolutions.

That's OK, though. I'm declaring 2019 the year of self-care. Meaning, if it takes me a few days into the New Year to organize my goals and put them into action, that's totally fine. So, if you've already fallen short on your resolutions, there's still plenty of time to hit restart on them.