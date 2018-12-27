I don't know about you, but I'm still living that post-Christmas life. Lost somewhere in between holiday pies and watching endless Christmas movies on the Hallmark Channel, I'm not really sure when one day ends and th e next one begins. TBH, the whole week is just one giant blur and I'm not mad about it. I'm more just feeling a little dazed and confused. In between my trips to the couch and the fridge (and back again), I've managed to log onto Twitter and catch up on what I've missed. I came across these tweets about the week between Christmas and New Year's and they are all too real.

The week between Dec. 25 and Jan. 1 is one of the most confusing week's of the year, at least it is for me. Based on some tweets I've read, it seems like I'm not alone in my feelings. A lot of people take the week off to celebrate the holidays. I didn't take the whole week off, just a few days and I already feel so lost. Hopefully, you were able to take at least some time off from work, even if you couldn't take off the entire week. I headed back to work the day after Christmas and I'm here to say that it was pretty rough.

Also, can I just talk about how Christmas was on a Tuesday this year? My body can't handle the confusion. Should I put on real clothes? Should I take a shower? Is it OK if I have a drink for breakfast? Please send help, because my brain has no concept of time right now.

What even is time anymore? I have to check my phone just to remind myself what day of the week it is (and how many hours are left in the day before it is appropriate for me to crawl back into bed). Pajamas are now my preferred outfit. I even took a trip to Starbucks earlier without putting my shoes on. Don't worry, I stayed in my car and made my way through the drive-thru line. I haven't completely thrown in the towel — yet.

Honestly, it is so comforting to scroll through Twitter and know that other people out there are experiencing the same kind of post-holiday slump that I am. Issavibe. Not to mention, scrolling through most of these tweets has me feeling a little bit better that I'm not up and at 'em right now. I'm going to give this week my very own seal of approval to be the laziest human because isn't that what the holidays are really all about? I mean, I love seeing my family and stuffing my face. But I'm here to end 2018 with a little self-care, even if that means feeling like I have no idea what day it is and what I need to be doing with my life at any given moment.

New Year's Eve is just days away, so I'll be curled up in a ball of confusion, covered in crumbs, and watching Netflix in my pajamas. Come Jan. 1, I guess I will have to peel myself up off the couch and try and tackle some of my New Year's resolutions. Until then, you can find me elbow-deep in a bag of chips and wearing my coziest socks, because comfort over everything.