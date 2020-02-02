This Sunday, Feb. 2, marks the biggest game of the football season, and you're probably anticipating the star-studded appearances that'll grace the stadium while you fill up your plate with buffalo chicken dip. To kick things off, Queen B has arrived (with husband Jay-Z and daughter Blue Ivy), and these tweets about Beyoncé at the 2020 Super Bowl will speak to your soul.

While some people are hardcore football fans, you might be a fan of the game and all of the chatter that goes down on Twitter during any celebrity-filled occasion. It's no secret that Bey knows how to make an entrance, because, well, she's Queen Bey. So of course the Super Bowl is no exception. This Sunday, Beyoncé is sporting a bright green 'fit with white pumps and sparkly accessories at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. Along with many fans on Twitter, I am living for it.

A lot of Twitter users are circulating a screenshot of Beyoncé on the Jumbotron — looking as happy as ever — smiling and waving at the camera. Some people are even hopeful Bey will make a surprise appearance in the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show. Shakira, Jennifer Lopez, and Beyoncé? Yes, please.

Beyoncé is literally glowing next to Jay-Z and Blue Ivy at Hard Rock Stadium.

Seriously — Twitter is here for it and I can't blame them.

People are crossing their fingers, wishing, and hoping that Bey will surprise us all and appear on the halftime show stage, alongside Shakira, to perform "Beautiful Liar."

Give the people what they want!

Some Twitter users are even reminiscing about Beyoncé's epic Super Bowl performance back in 2013.

This Twitter user even admitted, "well if beyoncé is watching the #SuperBowl so am I." (I mean, preach.)

Whether you're watching the Super Bowl at home with some beers and your boo, or at a local bar with friends, you should stop, drop, and get in on the Twitter hype. I mean, maybe if enough of us support this surprise halftime appearance from Bey, it'll happen. One can hope.