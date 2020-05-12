On Tuesday, May 12, Bernie Sanders leaned into his "cool senator" reputation when he unexpectedly gave fans a glimpse of his funkadelic music preferences. While appearing in a remote Senate Committee Hearing, where members of the Senate discussed reopening the U.S. economy amidst the coronavirus pandemic, Sanders' showed off a work-from-home setup with some particularly ~ cool ~ office decor front and center — and Twitter is stanning his love of rock n' roll. These tweets about Bernie Sanders' Red Hot Chili Peppers poster and Prince memorabilia are majorly digging the vibes.

During the hearing, which aired on CNN, Sanders made an appearance to question Dr. Anthony Fauci while voicing his concerns about reopening the country. Sanders' line of questioning included a question about whether the novel coronavirus could come back in the fall, to which Dr. Fauci responded that it's "entirely conceivable and possible," but he explained that greater testing a stockpiles of PPE could help it from becoming as bad. "I hope that if we do have the threat of a second wave, we will be able to deal with it very effectively to prevent it from becoming an outbreak."

Even with the serious subject matter, viewers couldn't help but notice the rock 'n roll-inspired decor of the Vermont senator's office, which was a far cry from the work-from-home setups seen from his peers. The former Democratic presidential candidate could be seen in a red-walled room with a framed poster of the Red Hot Chili Peppers on the wall, and a poster of Prince's New Power Generation band right next to it.

Upon closer observation, it appears the RHCP poster sports Sanders' catchphrase "Feel the Bern" and seems to be from a fundraising concert the Californication hitmakers held in Los Angeles back on Feb. 5, 2016, to benefit the senator's presidential campaign against then-rival Hillary Clinton. It's unclear whether or not the group gifted the framed poster to Sanders, or he decided to get it mounted on his wall himself, but Twitter is stanning the senator's music taste.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers have made no secret of the fact they support the politician and hav been feeling the Bern for some time now, following up their 2016 benefit concert with a string of positive interviews.

Anthony Kiedis revealed during an appearance on Steve Jones radio show back in 2016 that the senator had refused to let them pay for the $30,000 concert venue because he wasn't taking any large donations. He said, "This cat Bernie Sanders stood out as being honest and likable and actually human." That same year, Flea called Sanders "honest and true" in an interview with Rolling Stone, saying that while he didn't usually concern himself with the presidential election, the candidate gave him "faith in the political process. "[Sanders] is just talking about issues that really affect us as human beings," he told the publication.

The senator has yet to publicly comment on the much talked about Red Hot Chili Peppers poster, but judging from his office decor, it's safe to say he's feeling the RHCP love in some capacity.

