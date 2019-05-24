It's that time of year again — when a new celebrity wax figure rolls out and fans hope that it at least came out semi-decent. Like, they don't expect it to be the exact replica of their favorite celeb, but it should at least be recognizable so that if someone sees it, they can name the right celebrity, right? Bonus if they got the clothes and hair somewhat right. Well, Madame Tussauds just unveiled a new wax figure of Ariana Grande and it's, ummm, uhhh, OK, I guess? As an AG fan, I think they could have done a lot better, but there's always next time, right? While I can let this one pass, it seems that Arianators are not holding back and have a lot to say about the new wax figure. These tweets about Ariana Grande's new wax figure are so brutal your mouth will drop open!

OK, Ariana Grande's new wax figure in London isn't entirely new. It was originally unveiled in April 2017 in Blackpool, England, but has been temporarily moved to London, where it will remain for five weeks. Since they moved the wax figure to a new location, they thought it would be a good time to update it. Celebrities change up their looks all the time, so it makes sense. Ariana Grande's new wax figure obviously has her signature ponytail, but it has now been updated to include the star's more relaxed look. You know, the one you see in her Instagram posts all the time. Yup, Ariana Grande with an oversized sweater and knee-high boots.

Take a look at the wax figure below:

Thoughts? Good? Bad? Not sure what to think? No worries, Ariana Grande fans can do all the talking for you.

Behold, fans' reactions towards Grande's new wax figure:

Fans even think it looks like anyone other than Ariana Grande:

Some fans even think it's — wait for it — Frankie Grande in a wig.

While one fan thinks the wax figure could be what Ariana Grande looks like in 20 years. Ouch.

I guess fans aren't really happy about the wax figure. Tbh, the hair looks cool and the clothes are spot-on, but it's just something about the face, basically, the most important part of the wax figure. I can't quite point out what it is. Is it the eyes, the nose, or maybe those eyebrows? All three, probably?

I know I said there's always next time, but now that I think about it, this was the next time. Remember how I said the original figure was unveiled in 2017? This is how it used to look:

The Guide Liverpool on YouTube

Not much of an upgrade, according to Twitter. But honestly, an Ariana Grande wax figure is probably the closest I'll get to meeting the actual Ariana Grande, so I'll take whatever I can get. Besides, there's still Priyanka Chopra, Khloé Kardashian, and Dua Lipa's wax figures to obsess over. Now those are accurate.