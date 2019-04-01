Stop whatever you're doing. Do not pass Go. Do not collect $100. Because it's officially #MonopolyMonday, y'all, and Ariana Grande's new song is here! Even though the songstress has already released two albums, scored a bunch of hit singles, and kicked off her Sweetener/Thank U, Next world tour within the last seven months, she still managed to surprise fans on March 27 with the news that she and longtime collaborator Victoria Monét would be releasing their new song, "Monopoly" on Monday, April 1. And, like, does this woman ever rest? I mean, who do you think works harder — Ari or Kris Jenner? LMK. Anyhoo, the song is finally here, and judging by the tweets about Ariana Grande and Victoria Monét's "Monopoly," Arianators are legit loving it, but they do have one major question.

The "Thank U, Next" singer first teased the new song drop on Twitter on March 27, when she and Monét both began posting what appeared to be some of the lyrics.

"Work so f*ckin muuuuuch, need a twinny twin twin," Grande wrote. "You’d be straight for life if I gave you my pin," Monét responded. "Even tho we gave up that 90% for the win," Ari fired back.

Unless these two like to tweet at each other in rhyme, those definitely sounded like song lyrics to me.

We now have confirmation that they were song lyrics for "Monopoly," which dropped on April Fool's Day as promised, a date that just happens to mark the eighth week of "7 Rings" being No. 1 on the Billboard charts. Coincidence? I think not. I can also confirm that the tune is a total bop.

Ariana Grande` on YouTube

No wonder Ari's fans are freaking out. Many took to Twitter to say so, and a lot had one particular question.

In the lyrics, the girls sing, "I like women and men, work so f*ckin' much, need a twinny twin twin. How you hit the club and you barely got in?" Victoria sings it about 30 seconds into the song, and Ariana sings it around 1:14. So, is this Ariana's way of coming out as bisexual?Some fans are also accusing Grande of queerbaiting. Elite Daily reached out to Grande's team for comment but did not hear back by the time of publication.

Now, let me be very clear here and say that Ariana Grande has not confirmed whether or not she is bisexual, and it'll be her who makes that announcement, if there is one to make. But, considering she and Monét sing the line at different points in the song, it may not be the "confirmation" that many people think it is. Also, keep in mind that Monét herself posted on Twitter back in November 2018 that she came out. Her tweet read, "After coming out, this thanksgiving coulda went waaaay left!! But she love meeeee how I am and I ’m so happy."

Either way, Grande and Monét's song is a real bop that'll be stuck in my head all week.