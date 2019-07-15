Forget Black Friday, because people have zero chill about the fact that the biggest day in summer shopping is here. If you're an Amazon Prime member, chances are that you've previously treated yourself like it's Christmas in July during the annual event — and this year promises to be be no different. These tweets about Amazon Prime Day 2019 prove that this summer is treat yo' self season, so grab your credit card and prepare to make some retail therapy a part of your self care routine this week.

It's no secret Prime Day is a pretty big deal, and between hitting "purchase" and browsing the limited-time promos, shoppers love to air their feelings about the whole thing while commiserating about how much money they're about to drop on their new purchases — or, in some cases, the fact that they're unable to spend as much money as they'd like during the event. If you partook last year, you probably remember that the Twitterverse went into full-on meltdown mode when many customers took to the social media platform to complain that they were seeing error messages instead of the items they were trying to purchase.

At the time, an Amazon rep confirmed that while they were experiencing technical difficulties, more people than ever were also taking advantage of the annual event's limited-time deals, saying in a statement to Elite Daily in 2018, "In the first hour of Prime Day in the U.S., customers have ordered more items compared to the first hour last year."

After the ruckus from last year, it's safe to say that Amazon did its due diligence this year and prepared for an even bigger surge of Prime member buyers looking to take advantage of some of the best deals on offer. There are jaw-dropping discounts on countless items across the tech company's multiple departments, and I'm honestly kind of scared about how much I'm going to spend when I start looking through the rabbit hole of Amazon Prime Day. To be honest, it can be hard to differentiate between the items you need versus the ones you want to buy just because the savings are simply too good to resist, and it sounds like the Twitterverse is on the same wavelength.

I'm just going to say goodbye to my savings account right now, because I know that some of these deals are just going to be too good to pass up.

One person even pointed out how you can have buyer's remorse on Prime Day, especially if you recently made a big purchase and now see how much you could have saved.

Considering the killer deals on offer, it's easy to see why people are getting so hype about the savings — and why they're ready to drain their bank accounts to purchase some of these goodies.

Again, this annual event is only two days long, with plenty of flash sales to boot, so I wouldn't waste any time before heading to Amazon to see the best buys.