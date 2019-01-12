Who doesn't love a good throwback photo? There's nothing like seeing the changes over the years, from mullets to fish tail braids, to overalls to high-waisted jeans. Some are adorable, some are funny, and then there are others that barely show a difference. And you know whose throwback pics check off all of those boxes? It's none other than our former Vice President Joe Biden himself. If you're curious to see the throwback photos of Joe Biden, you're in luck: here are four for your viewing pleasure.

If you thought Biden's charming personality or cool reserve was something he picked up later in life, don't be fooled. He was likely born like this. Let's take a look at one of his earliest photos as an example, shall we? In 2016, Biden shared a throwback photo of himself at the age of 26 to his Instagram that sent the internet into a frenzy, with endless comments about his warm smile, boyish haircut and taut physique. The Huffington Post said that, because Biden was such a babe, we should call him Joe Bi-DAMN! (LOL) and others said they would've been more than happy to send him a "You up?" text. It was really something:

Surprising? Maybe. Check out his hair and collared-shirt, though. Looks like Biden was already tapping into the signature style and look that we're used to seeing from him today.

There's another photo of Biden that has circulated the internet before with similar tones, but it's unclear when that pic was taken (although its black and white print says a lot). The photo shows a young Biden staring off into a camera, dressed in a black suit with his hair swept neatly back — again, exactly like the looks we've seen from him throughout his decades-long political career. I am shooketh.

Now let's look at more recent photos for comparison. This one was taken in 2008 while he and President Barack Obama were on the campaign trail for the White House. Same neatly cut hairdo, same dark-colored suit. The fist-bumping politician added just one small detail, a black, white and blue patterned tie, because, well, he's just cool like that. (Also, he was, y'know, a senator at that point. They have a dress code.)

Jeff Fusco/Getty Images News/Getty Images

Fast-forward another eight years, and it looks like Biden still hadn't changed all that much. Ahead of the 2016 presidential election, Biden was photographed at the Democratic National Convention, flaunting — you guessed it — a dark colored suit, a blue tie, and his iconic 'do.

Alex Wong/Getty Images News/Getty Images

Safe to say, he's aged graciously.

When he's not posing for photos, he's likely either off on a lunch date with President Barack Obama or he's fueling speculation about whether he'll run for president in 2020, which he did as recently as December 2018 when he declared that he was the "most qualified" person in the country to challenge President Trump. But considering how wishy-washy he's been on the subject, it's hard to tell whether he'll actually move on a presidential bid. We'll see.

In the meantime, you can bet that there will be no shortage of photos of Biden coming your way. Maybe he'll even post something on the upcoming Throwback Thursday, if we're lucky. Fingers crossed.