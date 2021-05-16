These Theories About Hulu's 'How I Met Your Father' Spinoff Are Legendary

Few shows in TV history had quite the fandom and star power of CBS' How I Met Your Mother. With clever gags, heartwarming moments, a phenomenal cast, and plenty of seasons (nine in total) to tell the intertwining stories, it was one of those shows everyone seemed to love. And while it's been a while since the 2014 finale, the series is finally getting the spinoff fans have been wanting for. Naturally, speculation about the upcoming show has come out in full force, and the many theories out there about Hulu's How I Met Your Father would certainly make for one amazing show.

The original series, which premiered in 2005, followed Ted Mosby (Josh Radnor) and his pals Marshall (Jason Segel), Lily (Alyson Hannigan), Barney (Neil Patrick Harris), and Robin (Cobie Smulders) as they experienced adulthood in NYC. The 2021 spinoff will follow a similar formula, with Hilary Duff playing the lead role of a woman named Sophie. Sophie's character will mirror Ted's as she tells her son the story of how she met his father.

While the details surrounding HIMYF are still being kept under wraps, that hasn't stopped fans from theorizing how the spinoff will tie into the original series. Here are a few ideas McLaren's Pub regulars already have for the spinoff series:

1. The Original Cast Will Make Cameos While it's already been revealed that the new story will follow a different group of friends, that doesn't rule out the possibility of the original cast making a cameo or two. Maybe Robin will be reporting on a TV in the background or a lead character will be facing a court date with Judge Marshall. Or, perhaps secondary characters from the original series will have their time to shine.

2. Barney Is The "Father" One of the most exciting theories centers around the lead character, Sophie (played by Duff), having a baby with Barney, the notorious womanizer from the original series. While Barney did end up having a child with an unidentified woman in HIMYM, it was a daughter named Ellie. Fans know Sophie will be telling her son the story of how she met his father, so this probably isn't the same baby. Since Barney had plenty of random hookups over the years, however, there's a chance he fathered another baby he didn't know about, which ended up being Sophie's son.

3. Adam Lamberg Is The "Father" In 2020, Duff was working on a reboot of Lizzie McGuire for Disney+, which ultimately didn't work out. But since Duff will be playing a different young adult character for Hulu, fans hope she'll still get an onscreen reunion with Adam Lamberg (who played Gordo in the Lizzie McGuire series). Perhaps he'll be her son's father, which would make for one epic crossover.