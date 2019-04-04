When it comes to beach vacation wardrobes, flirty dresses and trendy bikinis typically steal the spotlight. But what about the clothes you wear on your way to and from laying on the beach? These summer 2019 swimsuit coverups will help you nail those in-between moments in style, because jean shorts and bikini bottoms is the opposite of a comfy combination.

When I go to the beach I often put little thought into what I'm wearing over my swimsuit. It's coming off anyways, right? Except I can't tell you how many times my friends and I have decided to stop in somewhere for a drink after a day in the sun and I've been stuck wearing a graphic tee that joined my closet in high school. It's time I get a coverup or two that are legitimately cute and will transition from beach to bar seamlessly, because you never know what vacation life with throw at you. Martinis on a Tuesday night? Why the heck not!

From sporty to gauzy to everything in between, this roundup of swimsuit toppers has something for everyone. Pick a few you like and ditch your dingy coverups for good—your off-duty wardrobe will thank you.

Sheer Genius

ASOS DESIGN Curve jersey beach fishnet cover up $35 ASOS Buy Now

If you've got a cute suit why not show it off? This simple black mesh dress is extremely breezy, easy to style, and edgy to boot.

Knit Worth

superdown x REVOLVE Ziggy Halter Dress $78 Revolve Buy Now

Crochet is another great way to go if you want a coverup that's a bit sheer. This one features a bright color way and comes in fitted mini form. It's an option that you'll want to wear to the bar on non-beach days too.

Tangerine Dreams

ASOS DESIGN bandeau beach dress with frill hem in orange $38 ASOS Buy Now

Bright, light, and with flirty ruffles, this orange dress is a total island dream.

Get Cozy

All Caught Up Maxi Hoodie $108 Free People Buy Now

Cozy up after a day of fun in the sun and water in this hooded knit cover up. It's perfect for when the sun goes down a breeze rolls in

Earn Your Stripes

Vitamin A Tradewind Long Textured-Strip Coverup $130 Neiman Marcus Buy Now

This coverup reminds me of Northeastern beaches for some reason, likely because of its crisp and airy color palette and clean striped print. Paired with rope sandals and a straw bag, it's the perfect piece for a full day out and about with some beach stops here and there

Feeling Blue

Tommy Bahama Tie-Dye Seashell Long-Sleeve Coverup Shirt $99 Bergdorf Goodman Buy Now

I absolutely love this coverup, which is basically an extra-long button down shirt. It's print and color palette add to its fresh appeal.

Jumpsuit To It

Akasa Exclusive grid mesh beach jumpsuit in spice $30 ASOS Buy Now

For if dresses aren't your thing. Slightly '70s, this jumpsuit is the definition of effortless cool.

Mix Master

ASOS DESIGN Curve chiffon belted beach kimono in leopard tropical print $51 ASOS Buy Now

Channel your inner wild thing int his animal print and floral coverup. It ties at the waist and is so gauzy it'll float behind you. Fiercely romantic, no?

Go With The Flow

Michael Stars Farrah Caftan $98 Revolve Buy Now

Your inner bohemian spirit will thank you.

Far Out

Kimono Maxi Dress Coverup $80 Eloquii Buy Now

Because there's no such thing as too much psychedelic flower print.

All Tied Up

Tied to No Avail Oversized Cover Up $20 NastyGal Buy Now

Business in the front, party on the sides.

Get It Twisted

New Look tie dye twist front beach cover up in blue $29 ASOS Buy Now

Tie dye is twisted into a gorgeous optical illusion with this playful coverup.

Short Order

TAVIK Swimwear Roman Romper $95 Revolve Buy Now

There's so much to love about this romper from it's pink and white striped pattern to its collar. It's chilled out but still stylish—the perfect combo.

Sunny Side Up

Rainbow Kaftan Kimono $128 Free People Buy Now

Calling all beach goddesses...