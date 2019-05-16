If the recent warm weather, California super bloom, and fast approach of Memorial Day weren't enough to get you stoked about the upcoming seasonal change, summer 2019 one-piece swimsuit trends will be. Forget whatever notions you have about one-pieces and get ready to see them in a whole new light because they're seriously cooler and more creative than ever. Prepare to ditch your bikini for good — that's how rad these new all-in-one styles are.

I spent the last year traveling around the world, effectively chasing summer (yes, it ruled) and visiting as many beachside towns and cities as possible. That meant that I also spent ample time wearing swimwear, so naturally I added a few new styles to my collection. I planned on solely shopping for bikinis but once I saw what was on the market in terms of one-pieces I changed my mind — they were styles that didn't feel at all stuffy or boring or anything like the maillots of my childhood and I bought myself two. Not only do they make packing a whole lot easier (no more worrying about whether or not I've left half of my bikini behind) but they're also comfy and cute AF. I am a changed woman in terms of my suit preferences and once you see the below one-piece trends I think you will be too.

Belts and Hoops

Coco One Piece BEACH RIOT BEACH RIOT $132 | Revolve Buy Now

THE NINA BELT $168 | Solid & Striped Buy Now

Plus Size Belted One-Piece Swimsuit $23 | Forever 21 Buy Now

Belted swimsuits are no longer stuck in the past, with their resurgence infiltrating the collections of pretty much every major swim retailer. They add a cute touch to any one-piece, whether printed or solid, and make the suit feel unexpectedly elevated.

Rash Guards

Alpine Butterfly Plus Size Black Houndstooth Long Sleeve One Piece Swimsuit $116 | Swim Outlet Buy Now

Hobie North Shore Thing Bodysuit $70 | Zappos Buy Now

Roeqiya Long-Sleeved One-Piece Swimsuit $96 | Anthropologie Buy Now

BLACK FLORAL RASH GUARD $41 | Torrid Buy Now

No longer just for surfers, rash guards and long sleeve swimsuits are having a moment. In light of how much the beauty and fashion industries are stressing sun protection, it's no surprise — plus, it means more room to show off cute summery prints.

Monokini

VINCE CAMUTO Ring-Detail Monokini One Piece Swimsuit $112 | Bloomingdale's Buy Now

Volcom Plus Size Simply Seamless One-Piece $110 | Zappos Buy Now

TWIIN Vice Buckle One-Piece Swimsuit $100 $69 | Urban Outfitters Buy Now

Like showing some skin but don't want to wear a bikini? Monokinis are a great solution. They're one pieces with significant cutouts on their torsos and are just as sexy as they are convenient and comfy.

Glitter/ Metallic

MC2 SAINT BARTH Cecille glitter swimsuit $92 | Farfetch Buy Now

Shimmer One Piece $80 | Eloquii Buy Now

This trend will really make you shine! Swimwear in metallic and glittery finishes is experiencing a boom, which totally fits within the larger 2019 camp trend. Wear a twinkling one suit and there's no way you won't stand out on the beach.

Neon

Plus Neon Fuchsia Caged Multi Strap One Piece Swimsuit $12 | Rue 21 Buy Now

Neon Yellow Straight Neck Swimsuit $58 | Topshop Buy Now

neon orange rib cross back plunge high leg swimsuit $30 | Missguided Buy Now

Plus Neon Lime Criss Cross Plunge One Piece Swim $14 | Shein Buy Now

It's about to be the summer of neon everything, so you might as well start infusing your closet with electric hues via your swim collection. Highlighter yellow, blinding pink, acid green — it's all fair game, so pick your favorite and get ready to stun.

One Shoulder

One Shoulder Swimsuit $80 | Eloquii Buy Now

AERIE CUTOUT ONE SHOULDER ONE PIECE SWIMSUIT $33 | Aerie Buy Now

Kendall & Kylie Hampton One Shoulder One Piece Swimsuit $37 | Pacsun Buy Now

Textured Knotted One-Shoulder Plus-Size Secret-Slim Swimsuit $60 | Ols Navy Buy Now

I love one shoulder silhouettes — there's something subtly elegant about them that makes them feel elevated and unique. Whether you want a printed suit or something monochromatic, a monokini or full-coverage one-piece, you can find it in one shoulder form.