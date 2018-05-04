When it comes to warm weather footwear, sandals are, of course, a mainstay. Breezy, easy, and comfy, they come in endless iterations — there's a sandal for everyone. The latest summer 2018 sandal trends feature three strappy styles in particular, so if you're in need of a little sartorial inspiration, read on and work from the ground up.

As I mentioned, there are about a million styles of sandals to choose from each season. From slip-on pool slides to tie-able gladiator sandals to those that buckle on the sides, the possibilities are seemingly infinite. But on the spring/summer 2018 high fashion runways, three styles, in particular, shone for their cool factor and wearability. First up were sandals featuring a loop around the big toe. Championed by designers including Tibi, Prabal Gurung, Sonia Rykiel, and more, the style, while subtle, was everywhere. PVC, too had a major moment, and not just within footwear, either. Bags, hats, and even ready-to-wear was all made from the see-through plastic, recalling trends of aughts days past. Sporty sandals inspired by classic Tevas or Chacos were the third and final smash hit, as imagined by the likes of Prada and Marc Jacobs.

Make the sidewalk your personal runway and shop each trend below.

Toe Loop

Metallic, tassels, crystals, studs — there's a lot going on here and I love it all. These would look amazing with blue denim and basically any top, or paired with a modern, streamlined dress.

Because everyone needs one pair of red shoes in their life! If you're not a booties-in-summer kinda gal (red boots are everything, imho), this is the best way to do the trend.

If you've got that cool, laid-back Cali style, look no further than these chic slides. The loop detailing, interesting architectural straps, and subtle stud detail make them look like they're straight off a designer runway....jump on them!

If Herman Munster wore sandals he would choose these chunky patent black platforms. (Picture it for a good laugh.) Their cage-like strap design, soft footbed, and deep treads ensure that they'll not only be stylish, but comfy and practical, too.

PVC

The Dr. Scholl''s x Urban Outfitters collection is one of my favorite collaborations of the season for its aughts vibe and colorful offerings. The colorful sole and wooden footbed give the shoe a unique punch, while the jellie strap and buckle bring me back to my style circa 2008. Love.

For if you wanna go fancy with the trend. These black and clear heels go with just about everything and prove you don't take getting dressed up to seriously.

Pink, velvety, and shiny — what more could you want? If statement footwear is your thing, these double strap slip-ons are for you.

Sport Sandals

Teva's are the ultimate sport sandals — I've literally climbed mountains in them! Opening Ceremony has collaborated with the brand, while other big names (ahem, Prada) have been inspired by their so-granola-they're-good normcore aesthetic. This all-red pair will certainly make a statement on the mountain, when paired with a floral dress, and more.

Edge meets sport in the monstrously chunky sandals. Their metal hardware detailing and two-tone platform are so good — I could definitely see these clomping down a high fashion runway. I'd wear them with wide-leg trouser pants and a graphic tee, or with a super simple, architectural dress.

While these were definitely inspired by hiking sandals, streamlined design finishes render them the perfect everyday shoe. Their striped navy straps, triangular metal hardware, and sleek footbed make them look more like fashion platform sandals. The sportiness is an afterthought.