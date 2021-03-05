With St. Patrick's Day right around the corner, you can strike gold during your next video call by swapping out your Zoom background for one that's a bit more festive. The luckiest day of the year is characterized by dressing up in all things green, getting into shenanigans with friends, and these St. Patrick's Day Zoom backgrounds have everything you need for a festive online celebration. From a virtual spread of green-hued decor to a wanderlust-inducing shot of the Guinness Brewery in Dublin, these suggestions are sure to shamrock your next video call.

As you plan for St. Patrick's Day during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, keep in mind guidance for celebrating holidays from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as of Feb 18. To help decrease your chances of getting COVID-19, the "CDC recommends that you do not gather with people who do not live with you at this time."

As you keep it virtual, you can still bring the St. Patty's vibes. You'll first need to make sure your computer or mobile device is updated and meets Zoom's system requirements to use the virtual background feature. That means your PC or Mac system should be running at least Zoom 3.5 to use a virtual background with a physical green screen, or at least 4.6 for macOS and at least 5.2 for Windows to use the feature without one. If you do need to use a physical green screen, it's a good idea to pick another color instead of green so you have plenty of leeway with choosing an image featuring the holiday's signature hue.

When picking a hi-res image or video to use, royalty-free image services like Pixabay, Unsplash, and Pexels are a good bet. Simply save the image you want, head to Zoom's Settings tab, and tap Backgrounds & Filters. Once you tap the plus sign by the virtual background tab, your image will get uploaded and your Zoom background will be transformed into a festive scene. Here are some options that won't require a trip to the end of the rainbow. Slainte!

1. St. Patrick's Day In Chicago

Bring some of the luck of the Irish to your next virtual happy hour, thanks to this background of the Chicago river dyed bright green.

2. Dublin's Most Iconic Irish Pub

Even if you can't make the trip to the Emerald Isle, lean into the St. Patrick's Day festivities by imagining yourself at Dublin's Temple Bar.

3. Four Leaf Clover Heart Cookies

Subtly add some flirty vibes to your next virtual date with this impossibly aesthetic spread of white and green heart-shaped cookies that, when arranged in a certain way, make up a four leaf clover.

4. Field Of Clovers

Bring yourself some luck during your next meeting or Zoom date with this field of four leaf clovers.

5. Guinness Brewery

Imagine yourself at the St. James' Gate Guinness Brewery in Dublin with a fresh pint in hand, thanks to this unique shot of one of the brewery's displays.

6. Cliffs Of Moher

Ireland's famed Cliffs of Moher are a scenic option for your online St. Patrick's Day festivities.

7. Lucky Rainbow

This background of a double rainbow across a scenic Canadian field will convince you that your year is about to get a lot luckier.

8. Dog With Green Hat

Fur parents (or wannabe fur parents) can include some four-legged cuteness during their next video call with this background of a pup wearing a leprechaun hat.

9. Slainte!

Toast to your BFFs' good health in the year ahead with this background of an Irish cheers (Bailey's optional).

10. Inside An Irish Bar

If you're not celebrating at your favorite Irish pub this year, you can still bring the vibes to your online happy hour by virtually heading to the bar.

11. Irish "Blessing"

Share a playful take on a traditional Irish blessing with this sign that reads, "May your glass be ever full."

12. Can Of Guinness

This stylized can of Guinness Stout will instantly make your call more festive with minimum effort.

13. Stylized St. Patrick's Day Sign & Decor

If you're looking for a simple way to shamrock your next call, this cute St. Patrick's Day sign decorated with paper clovers and a bowtie is something you'd see at an IRL house party.

14. Green Beer

It isn't St. Patrick's Day without some green beer, whether you're sipping on one IRL or not.

