If you're still reeling from the arctic freeze that swept the United States early last week, I have good news. It's time to start thinking about spring 2019 fashion trends because yes, the season of melting snow and blooming buds really is just around the corner! We are so close to being able to store our snow boots and puffer jackets away for good and pull out all of the dresses, shorts, sandals, and sunnies that our hearts desire and this season, the offerings within each category are especially good. Get ready to rock your boldest warm weather looks ever.

Fashion is in the midst of a cool climate where more is more and colors, textures, prints, textiles, cuts, and the like are ostentatiously experimental, but in the best of ways. Yes, minimalism still exists (there will always be a special place for Phoebe Philo's Cèline aesthetic in my heart), but you'd be hard pressed to find a brand that isn't sending looks down their runway that aren't over-the-top in one way or another. Spring 2019 style is therefore going to be defined by texture, color, and unexpected textiles, as dictated by what dominated the season's runways, so check out your favorite trends below and start thinking about how you want to wear them IRL.

Take Flight

Lining dresses and accentuating jackets, super soft feathers in every color imaginable added an airiness to the spring 2019 runways. Designers including Marc Jacobs, Calvin Luo, The Blonds, Gucci, and Loewe all championed the ethereal trend.

Gone Fishing

Fishnet tights are nothing new, but fishnet dresses and tops layered over pretty much everything imaginable? That's rad. Louis Vuitton, Altuzarra, 3.1 Phillip Lim, Area, Dior, and JW Anderson all executed their takes on the holey trend, which would make for just as good as a beach cover up as it would an every day styling weapon.

Get Crafty

Ulla Johnson, Michael Kors, and Oscar de la Renta all took crochet to an entirely elevated level this season, showing dresses, skirts, and the like composed of the handcraft. It might be time to raid your grandma's closet.

Neutrally Charged

Burberry, Max Mara, Tom Ford, Chloé, and Dior all took what is arguably the most subdued trend in this roundup and somehow made it look chic AF. Head-to-toe neutrals (as in every piece of your outfit) were unexpectedly popular on spring runways and honestly I'm all about the look—it'll sure make getting dressed a breeze.

Far Out

Tie dye is one of my favorite things to wear and thanks to R13, Collina Strada, Proenza, Clavin Klein, and MSGM it's actually cool again. Thanks, '70s, your prized pattern is the raddest.

Ruff'd Up

Think about what your favorite fairy princess wore and then translate that into real life. That's basically what the whimsical ruffle trend as dreamt up by Erdem, Gucci, Marc Jacobs, Molly Goddard, and Rodarte looks like. The more ruffles and tulle, the better.

Looking Bright

Jeremy Scott, Prabal Gurung, and Sies Marjan made a statement no one could ignore at fashion week by sending looks saturated with neon hues down the catwalk. If you're ever having a dull day let this trend turn it around immediately.

Bike Shorts

In terms of style, Princess Diana will forever be remembered for making bike shorts and crew neck sweatshirts look insanely cool. Area, Laquan Smith, Maryam Nassir Zadeh, Chanel, Fendi, and Ferragamo all took a royal cue and created bike shorts in all colors and fabrics for spring.

To Be Transparent

Forget about the camel trench coat—this year, it's all about colorful transparent outerwear. You only need to look to the collections of Sies Marjan, Kate Spade, and Christian Cowan to see just how cool of a sartorial impact they'll make.