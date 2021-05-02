Not to be dramatic, but I need my besties as much as I need air, water, or food — a lot. Although, I can’t say I was always this self-aware. I’m introverted at heart, so I don't need to be around my closest pals 24/7, even if do love them to death. So, when COVID-19 lockdowns began in March 2020, I thought I’d be fine, cooped up alone in my tiny studio apartment for weeks. But even with BFF FaceTimes and regular video exchanges over TikTok DMs, I realized the inability to experience my girlfriends’ beautiful energy IRL was a big problem, even for an introvert like myself.

But every cloud has a silver lining, and I've turned to music to help me cope with my long-distance friendships. Right now, women musicians are not only dominating the charts, but also my personal playlists — and listening to ambitious, talented women share their own stories about their friendships reminds me of the love I have for mine. These songs about women friendships are totally relatable — so make a playlist of your faves, because the girlies in the group chat will want to hear them, too!

1. Ariana Grande ft. Victoria Monet - “MONOPOLY” Five words: Ariana Grande and Victoria Monét. Need I say more? But, really — "MONOLOPY" might be short in length at three minutes and 38 seconds, but it's definitely not short of irresistible bestie vibes. A collaboration between two real-life BFFs, "MONOPOLY" is all about hustling with your favorite person by your side.

2. Little Mix - “Salute” U.K. queens of girl-power anthems, Little Mix has delivered tons of empowering pop songs. Blending bad-ass lyricism with killer harmonies, the LM ladies truly snapped with this oldie-but-goodie. The hook of the song says it all: "Ladies all across the world, listen up, we're looking for recruits." "Salute" is a song framing women as warriors, and it carries a vibe as encouraging as a pep talk from your bestie.

3. BLACKPINK - "Pretty Savage" The phrase "Pretty Savage" sounds totally contradictory at first, but the chart-topping ladies of BLACKPINK prove that giving off pretty savage energy is something every girl gang should aspire to have. This track also embraces the idea that being a boss babe is all about how you carry yourself.

4. Chloe x Halle - “Do It” From Chloe x Halle's acclaimed album Ungodly Hour, "Do It" epitomizes getting-ready-with-your-girls music with its smooth chorus that's all about having a drama-free girls' night. Flirty yet fierce, this R&B bop will have everyone in your clique feeling like a baddie whenever you all hit the town.

5. Demi Lovato ft. Saweetie - “My Girlfriends Are My Boyfriend” Demi Lovato and Saweetie aren't the first two women to put friendship first, but they are the first two musicians to take the concept and turn it into a song with this much attitude. An anthemic reminder that friends stick around even when guys don't, "My Girlfriends Are My Boyfriend" is dedicated to day-ones worldwide.

6. Zara Larsson - “What They Say” No one believes in you more than your BFFL, and Zara Larsson's "What They Say" is an emotional testament to the power of having an amazing support system. When your bestie is feeling discouraged or insecure, send this track her way!

7. Rina Sawayama - “Bad Friend” By its bittersweet title, singer-songwriter Rina Sawayama's "Bad Friend" might sound like it's about unhealthy friendships. But a closer listen reveals it's actually just a super honest story about the normal difficulties many BFFs face, like having disagreements. IMO, "Bad Friend" is one of the few songs out there about friendship heartbreak — not romantic heartbreak — and I'm loving the authenticity.

8. Tinashe - "Link Up" Tinashe has zero chill when it comes to crafting bangers with unmatched bad babe energy. On "Link Up," that baddie vibe multiplies as she calls on her girl crew to get ish done together. Featuring an edgy trap beat and clever lyricism, this track will have you and the girlies dancing all day long.

9. Boys World - “Girlfriends” Boys World may be pop newcomers, but they're throwing down friendship bops like you've never seen. Bubbling with girl power, "Girlfriends" is all about showing guys the door — well, if they can't respect your relationship with your girls, at least. The song gives off big Spice Girls' "If You Wanna Be My Lover"-vibes, which I'm so here for.

10. Saweetie ft. Doja Cat - “Best Friend” Delivering the bestie anthem we didn't know we needed, Saweetie and Doja Cat do the absolute most on "Best Friend" — and that's what makes this bouncy track so great. A sonic manifestation of love between BFFs, this song is three minutes of Doja and Saweetie gassing each other up, which is so empowering.

11. Selena Gomez - “Me & My Girls” Dark yet dance-friendly, Selena Gomez's "Me & My Girls" is an upbeat tune about getting reckless with your crew. More specifically, it's just the kind of up-to-no-good track you need to soundtrack your wildest ladies' nights.

12. Kash Doll ft. Kim Petras, Alma & Stefflon Don - “How It’s Done” Penned specifically for the 2019 Charlie's Angels film — which is the latest installment in one of the most girl-power film and TV franchises ever — the aura of "How It's Done" is defines fierce femininity. Rap queens Kash Doll and Stefflon Don are forces to be reckoned with, while Kim Petras and Alma's melodies are so spunky. Like you and your girl group, these four ladies are not playing games!

13. Red Velvet - “Ladies Night” Sometimes, you and your girls just need to have a ladies' night — and whenever that time comes, be sure to bump Red Velvet's "Ladies Night." This song has everything, from sophisticated instrumentation to bright vocals. But its lyrics about having an unforgettable evening with your girl gang is the best part of this disco-inspired hit. THE FACT/ImaZinS/Getty Images

14. Doja Cat ft. Rico Nasty - “Tia Tamera” On "Tia Tamera" Rico Nasty and Doja Cat pay serious homage to the iconic sitcom Sister, Sister, so you already know it's going to be about being chaotic with your sister-from-another-mother. With plenty of swag, Rico and Doja's rap verses definitely aren't kid-friendly, but they're hardcore in the best way possible!

15. Chloe x Halle - “Cool People” "Cool People" is a silky anthem for cool girls — aka you and your besties! One of Chloe x Halle's older songs, this ballad uplifts with its optimistic storytelling. I'm not crying, you're crying!

16. Zara Larsson - “Make That Money Girl” There's something about Zara Larsson that makes me wish she were part of my own clique. (A girl can dream!) "Make That Money Girl" is a track exemplifying Larsson's feminist beliefs — and it also illustrates how empowering it is when women root for other women.

17. Kesha - “We R Who We R” The message behind "We R Who We R"? Embrace being yourself — especially if it means getting lit with your closest pals. This song is a 10-year-old throwback, but it's meaningfulness is as everlasting as your friendships.

18. Slayyyter ft. Ayesha Erotica - "BFF" For besties obsessed with the electronic vibes of Charli XCX, there's Slayyyter and Ayesha Erotica's "BFF." Edgy and energetic, this track should be the official hype anthem of National BFF Day. But my fave thing about "BFF" is the fact that it's also produced by Ayesha.

19. Fifth Harmony ft. Meghan Trainor - “Brave, Honest, Beautiful” It only makes sense that the ambitious members of Fifth Harmony collaborated with Meghan Trainor on an inspiring song like this one. Candid and catchy, this 5H song is definitely worth adding to your music library for when any gal in your crew is feeling down and needs a confidence boost.